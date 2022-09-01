Aimee Light

Aimee Light

The school year is officially in session for most children in our region. School is where children learn new subjects, grow physically and cognitively, broaden their skills, and, unfortunately for many, develop illnesses and injuries. Teaching them essential habits early on can show them how to prioritize health during the school year and for the rest of their lives. As parents, teachers, and family members, we can do many things to ensure that our children have a healthy and productive year.

Ensure Vaccinations Are Up To Date

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Aimee E. Light is director of Cardiovascular Services at Holston Valley Medical Center.