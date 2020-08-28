KINGSPORT — Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport has received a $25,000 grant from Direct Relief in partnership with the National Association of Free Clinics to support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to help Providence continue its mission of providing free healthcare services to those in need in our community.
During this uncertain time, the NAFC/Direct Relief COVID-19 Relief Fund has helped PMCK ensure that 940 patients received the highest quality, sustainable healthcare. These funds helped PMCK preserve patients’ ability to manage chronic conditions by helping pay for generic medications and medical supplies, such as diabetic testing meters and test strips. The grant also allowed PMCK to meet the increased need for personal protective equipment for staff, volunteers and patients as the pandemic has continued.
“We are most grateful to Direct Relief and the National Association of Free Clinics for providing this much needed assistance,” said Jim Tackett, board president for Providence Medical Clinic. “This grant has allowed us to meet a critical need we never anticipated, helping us to aid and protect the most medically vulnerable in our community.”
For more information on the work of NAFC/Direct Relief, please visit nafcclinics.org and directrelief.org .
Established in 2010, Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport is a free, faith-based medical clinic in Kingsport, TN, offering acute and primary medical care to the medically uninsured and those whose income is less than 150% of poverty level in the greater Kingsport area and Sullivan County. For more information on Providence Medical Clinic, go to providenceclinic.org.