KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Chamber announced today Desteny Clemons has been named as the director of Healthy Kingsport. She has served as the program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport since 2020.
A program of the Kingsport Chamber, Healthy Kingsport is dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.
“Your Kingsport Chamber is elated to have Desteny as the new director of Healthy Kingsport. She comes to us with a lot of experience in the program with her previous role,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development with the Kingsport Chamber. “I am confident she is going to continue to create and promote programs that will provide opportunities and education for our workplaces, schools and the entire community.”
To get involved or to learn more about Healthy Kingsport, please contact Desteny Clemons at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.
