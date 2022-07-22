COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission’s monthly meeting scheduled for this past Thursday was canceled due to COVID.

A public notice was distributed that morning to announce the cancellation, which the notice attributed to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and multiple county commissioners having tested positive for the virus.

