BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission’s monthly meeting scheduled for this past Thursday was canceled due to COVID.
A public notice was distributed that morning to announce the cancellation, which the notice attributed to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and multiple county commissioners having tested positive for the virus.
It also noted several additional commissioners were scheduled to be out of town.
A budget proposal for the fiscal year that began July 1 was expected to be distributed at the meeting on first reading.
Dr. Stephen May is the medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Contacted by the Times News on Friday afternoon, May said the county and region are experiencing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, particularly of the latest variant of the virus, BA.5.
“We’ve got dramatic spread,” May said.
May said BA.5 is extremely infectious, but it is not causing as many hospitalizations or deaths as seen in the region during past spikes.
A majority of Sullivan County residents have been vaccinated at least twice, according to state figures, and May said many have kept updated each time a booster is offered — something especially important to immuno-compromised and high risk individuals.
The Tennessee Department of Health now releases COVID-19 updates on a weekly basis, each Monday (for the preceding Sunday-Saturday seven-day period). It’s last report, for example, was released on Monday, July 17 and covered the timeframe of July 10-17.
According to that report:
• The seven-day average positivity rates, by county, for those tested in locations reporting to the health department: Carter, 34.9%; Greene, 26.6%; Hancock, 20%; Hawkins, 24.9%; Johnson, 33.7%; Sullivan, 29%; Unicoi, 33.3%; and Washington, 28%.
• Average new cases per day for the two-week period of July 3-16, by county: Carter, 19.8; Greene, 27.8; Hancock, 2.4; Hawkins, 17.8; Johnson,, 4.5; Sullivan, 62.3; Unicoi, 7.1; and Washington, 42.1.
• For the period July 1-16, Sullivan County had 734 new cases reported and two deaths attributed to COVID-19.
• For the eight-county region, for July 1-16 total new cases increased by 2,680. Deaths across the region for the same period totaled eight, two each in Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington.
• Statewide for the July 10-16 period, the seven-day average positive rate was 28.2%, there were 12 deaths and six new hospitalizations.
May said despite multiple variants emerging since the pandemic began, the best ways to prevent transmission remain the same: social distancing, masking in public to protect the more vulnerable, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated.
May noted vaccine is plentiful and available at the health department and many other providers.
