The CDC recently reported that a highly contagious subvariant of omicron has now taken over as the dominant strain circulating throughout the United States. Known as BA.2.12.1, it was reportedly responsible for 58% of recorded new coronavirus cases in late May. In addition, it is thought to be 25% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain BA.2. Still, no current data shows that it causes more severe disease.
COVID is on the rise.
Coronavirus cases are increasing in the U.S., but prevention measures have largely fallen by the wayside. According to recent surveys, more than a third of Americans believe that the pandemic is over even though the U.S. averages more than 100,000 new coronavirus infections daily.
This was a significant increase from a few months ago, when new cases averaged just 27,000 per day.
Fortunately, coronavirus deaths have leveled off at under 300 fatalities per day. However, experts are concerned that waning immunity from prior infections and vaccines will lead to another surge in the fall and winter. As a result, health officials have authorized a second booster shot for Americans 50 and older to increase protection for the vulnerable.
However, uptake for the shot has been slow, with just 20% of the population having received the second booster. But age isn’t the only factor that places people at increased risk.
If you’re a smoker, your risk of complications and death from COVID-19 are even higher.
Smokers are more likely to get COVID-19.
• Studies have shown that smoking can lower your immunity, specifically in respiratory infections like COVID–19.
• Having your hands near your face and mouth, such as during smoking, increases your chances of contracting viral illnesses.
• The social aspects of smoking can also increase the risk of spreading the virus, as people who smoke often do so in groups. This allows the virus to be easily transmitted between unmasked individuals in close settings.
Smokers have a higher chance of severe COVID-19 infection.
• Smokers’ lungs are typically already damaged. When exposed to viral illnesses such as influenza or other infections that affect the airways, smokers tend to get much sicker than nonsmokers. This is especially true with the coronavirus, which specifically targets the lungs.
• Smoking damages the cilia (tiny hair-like projections) in your lungs. This makes it difficult for your lungs to clear out mucus and increases your chances of developing pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
• COVID-19 does not limit itself to the lungs. It has also been shown to significantly affect the cardiovascular system, including heart failure, arrhythmias, and blood clots. Smoking also increases these risks, placing the smoker in even more danger when battling a COVID-19 infection.
The Good News
• Quitting smoking can begin to show benefits within just a few weeks, including reduced inflammation and hypercoagulability (tendency to clot), two complications of COVID19.
• Additionally, the CDC states that people who stop smoking not only increase their overall health but also increase their life expectancy, reduce their risk of 12 different cancers, and reduce their risk of complications from COPD and cardiovascular disease.
When You’re Ready to Quit
• Develop a personalized plan that works for you. This may include anything from quitting cold turkey to talking to a counselor to taking one of the many FDA-approved medications designed to help you stop smoking.
• Talk to a QUIT Coach. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to be connected to your state’s quit line. Trained counselors will provide you with tips and tools for quitting and may be able to help you get free or reduced-cost nicotine replacement therapy medications. You can also call the National Cancer Institute Quitline at 1-877-44U-QUIT (1-877-448-7848) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for help in English or Spanish.
• Manage your stress. Increased stress and anxiety can make it hard to quit. The current pandemic has only added to everyone’s stress levels. Find a way to decrease your stress.
This could be something like yoga, walking, meditation, or simply a daily chat with a friend.
• Don’t give up! If you have a bad day and smoke a cigarette, this doesn’t mean you failed!
Start again tomorrow. It takes most people several attempts before they quit once and for all. Stay focused to stay healthy!
• Regardless of your choice, see your healthcare provider first and discuss your plan with them.
Stay healthy, Kingsport.