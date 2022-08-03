The spread of COVID-19 continued an uptick last week in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 18-30.
• For the eight-county region, total new cases increased by 1,881. That's an increase of nearly 21% compared to the 1,555 new cases reported the week before.
• New cases by county: 219 in Carter; 280 in Greene; 17 in Hancock; 228 in Hawkins; 28 in Johnson; 603 in Sullivan; 60 in Unicoi; and 446 in Washington.
• Deaths across the region for the same period totaled six, a decrease from the 13 reported the week before. Deaths by county: one in Carter; one in Greene; three in Sullivan; and one in Washington.
• The average positive rate for the seven-day period, by county: Carter, 39.6%; Greene, 29.1%; Hancock, 20%; Hawkins, 39.5%; Johnson, 35.8%; Sullivan, 35.8%; Unicoi, 42.5%; and Washington, 37.9%.
• Statewide for the period, the seven-day average positive rate was 30.1%, there were an average of 12 deaths per day and an average of nine new hospitalizations per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; getting tested if you have symptoms; and if you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
