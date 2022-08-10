The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
• For the eight-county region, total new cases increased by 1,959. That’s an increase of just over 4% compared to the 1,881 new cases reported the week before. Last week, the increase was nearly 21%.
• New cases by county: 211 in Carter; 318 in Greene; 45 in Hancock; 246 in Hawkins; 26 in Johnson; 598 in Sullivan; 41 in Unicoi; and 474 in Washington.
• Deaths across the region for the same period totaled five, a decrease from the six reported the week before. Deaths by county: one in Carter, three in Sullivan and one in Washington.
• The average positive rate for the seven-day period, by county: Carter, 38.8%; Greene, 29.7%; Hancock, 28.6%; Hawkins, 40.9%; Johnson, 21.3%; Sullivan, 37.9%; Unicoi, 37.2%; and Washington, 41.7%.
• Statewide for the period, the seven-day average positive rate was 30.12%, there were an average of 13 deaths per day and an average of -3 hospitalizations per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; getting tested if you have symptoms; and if you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
