COVID-19 continues to spread in eight Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 17-23.
Details:
• The seven-day average positivity rates, by county, for those tested in locations reporting to the health department*: Carter, 37.8%; Greene, 36.1%; Hancock, 31%; Hawkins, 33.2%; Johnson, 30.2%; Sullivan, 33.4%; Unicoi, 21.4%; and Washington, 30.5%.
• Average new cases* per day, by county, for the seven-day period: Carter, 22.9; Greene, 27.8; Hancock, 1.9; Hawkins, 24.6; Johnson, 4.9; Sullivan, 68.6; Unicoi, 7.4; and Washington, 43.6.
• For the eight-county region total new cases* increased by 1,555. New cases by county: 168 in Carter; 265 in Greene; 11 in Hancock; 211 in Hawkins; 30 in Johnson; 509 in Sullivan; 36 in Unicoi; and 325 in Washington.
Deaths across the region for the same period totaled 13. Deaths by county: three in Greene; two in Hancock; one in Johnson; six in Sullivan; and one in Washington.
• Statewide for the period, the seven-day average positive rate was 29.7%, there were an average of 13 deaths per day and an average of seven new hospitalizations per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; getting tested if you have symptoms; and if you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
*Health officials note these numbers do not reflect home test results.
