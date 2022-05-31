Daily movement is vital for a happy and healthy lifestyle. That is a hill I will die on.
I experienced a complete life change (for the better) when I discovered how to lift weights at the gym, but that is not the only way to get your daily movement in.
It is important to find something that you absolutely love. Movement is something many of us have been given the ability to do by our Creator, so that we can let go of our to-do lists and be grounded with our bodies. It just so happens that this can contribute to our physical wellness, too.
It is easy to stay home, scroll on our phones and eat whatever and whenever we want, especially as we are recovering from those exact habits most of us formed thanks to our dear friend, COVID-19.
I challenge you to get out and let the sun shine on your face and start moving! If you are already back in full swing at your desk job, and getting out of the house isn’t a problem for you, I challenge you to find a movement that you love that will not seem like a chore. I also have a few ideas, so you can start with one of these.
Because I am a fan of weightlifting, we will start there. Let me preface with these words. Please read this carefully. Weightlifting can be for anyone. I have seen people in their teens all the way to people in their 80s successfully using resistance training to better themselves. Women can do it; people that are not very strong can do it; people with just one arm can do it. It is open to everyone.
What is resistance training? There are multiple avenues one can take to do this. In the world of resistance training, there are options like powerlifting, bodybuilding, CrossFit, Olympic lifting and combinations of any of those.
Most gyms will have the equipment to do any of these (possibly with the exception of CrossFit), and gyms have wonderful and knowledgeable people on staff to help you learn how to do them.
What all of these have in common is that participants move weights with different parts of their bodies to tear the muscle fibers through contraction, so that they grow back larger and stronger.
I started seriously weightlifting two years ago, and I have a specific memory of laying down on the bench press and thinking I could lift 25 pounds on each side of the bar (95 pounds total). I was wrong! I couldn’t even move it off the posts. I was flabbergasted.
Fast forward two years, and now I can bench press 185 pounds total once, on a good day. It blows my mind how someone can drastically improve their strength in a relatively short amount of time.
I realize these numbers do not have much meaning; they’re just numbers. They do not really matter, except for the fact that I had a goal, and through hard work I crushed that goal.
There is great value in keeping a promise to yourself and working hard for an extended amount of time to reach a goal. That idea translates outside of the gym and your workout, subsequently making you a better person.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more activities to try.