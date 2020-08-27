Although take-out and fast foods are convenient, an excess of them can negatively affect children’s health.
Choosing healthier meal and snack options helps stabilize their energy, improve their minds, even out their mood, maintain a healthy weight, and help prevent mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and ADHD.
These focus points are especially important during this time because of the social distance between your child, their friends, and teachers. Also, giving your child a mindset of healthy eating habits will pay dividends in adulthood.
The start of the 2020-2021 school year looks a bit different for students, parents and teachers. Households have been experiencing various challenges when it comes to virtual learning. One of which, most have discovered, is coping with busy schedules while maintaining a healthy eating routine. Healthy Kingsport wants to provide helpful tips to make this chore a little easier and take some of the stressful thinking out of it.
Help for your healthy eating routine
Breakfast: Eating a balanced breakfast containing protein is an excellent way for your child to start the day. Consider an egg sandwich, peanut butter on toast, or sugar-free cereal and milk.
Lunch: Keep that good energy up and those learning minds going with healthy lunch options. An excellent way to save time on daily lunch is to meal prep. Create your at-home “Lunchables” Sunday evening to begin your school week with a little less stress. Some options include, turkey and cheese roll-ups, pasta salad, or an almond butter and jelly sandwich.
Snacks: Happy tummies and smiling faces make for a less stressful afternoon. Some good choices are yogurt mixed with granola, a variety of fruit options, or applesauce.
Dinner: Meal prepping for dinner is sometimes tremendously helpful for working parents who have to help with virtual learning in the afternoons. Grill or bake enough chicken tenders and choose a couple of different vegetable sides to make on Sunday night and refrigerate for the entire week. This makes it easy to pull out dinner and heat it. If you have time in the afternoons to create a fresh meal, get the kids involved. When they help cook healthy meals, they are more eager to eat them. A few possibilities include a loaded sweet potato bar, grilled chicken nuggets and sweet potato fries, or homemade pizza with cauliflower crust.
Pick this instead of that
Choosing healthier food options can benefit anyone at any point in life, but if you start when you’re young, the long-term benefits are much greater. If you need some ideas on how to start, try these: low-fat milk instead of whole milk, water instead of soft drinks, a homemade smoothie instead of ice cream, butternuts instead of potato chips.
Making small changes leads to bigger ones without you even noticing. Everyone has to start somewhere, and the Healthy Kingsport staff is here to help along the way.
