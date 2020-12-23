When bright red and green decorations adorn our homes and communities, we know the holiday season is in full swing. Use these colors to build a festive holiday plate as well!
From apples, berries, cherries and pomegranates to peppers, tomatoes, beets and rhubarb, red fruits and vegetables provide a pop of color to your holiday dish as well as important nutrients. The phytochemicals found in red produce include lycopene and anthocyanins, which are important antioxidants that prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancers. Red fruits and vegetables are often packed with vitamins A and C, which are also important to keep your immune system healthy.
The options for green fruits and vegetables are almost endless. Fruits such as pears, green grapes, kiwi, limes and avocadoes and vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, green beans, leafy greens and zucchini are often staples in holiday desserts and side dishes. They are not only tasty, but also contain the antioxidants lutein, beta-carotene and kaempferol, which are important for eye health and have anti-cancer and anti-aging properties. These foods are typically high in fiber, which plays a key role in digestive and heart health, as well as iron, which help our bodies make red blood cells.
Add this festive recipe to your holiday plate this year to celebrate red and green produce!
Roasted Pear and Cranberry Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts
2 pears, cored and cut into 8 wedges each
1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 or 4 lemon wedges
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Combine the Brussels sprouts, pears and onion. Toss with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Add to baking sheet and cook about 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking.
Squeeze lemon wedges over the pan. Drizzle with the honey.
Add cranberries. Toss to combine. Add more lemon juice to taste.