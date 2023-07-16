KINGSPORT — Local pharmacist Robert “Bobby” Harshbarger recently became the newest member of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy.

Dr. Harshbarger, a Kingsport resident and native, is the son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, He is to serve a five-year term under the appointment by Gov. Bill Lee.

