Blood drive today at the Times News
From staff reports
Mar 27, 2023

The Kingsport Times News and Marsh Regional Blood Center are again teaming up to help save lives.

A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (March 27) in the newspaper's parking lot, 701 Lynn Garden Drive. All donors will receive a complimentary T-shirt and a snack. Walk-ins are welcomed. Each unit of donated blood can help save up to three lives.

Additionally, the Crafty Dog Co. food truck will be on hand with food for sale. Crafty Dog Co. offers handcrafted Korean Corn Dogs and other food items.