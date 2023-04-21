Alan Levine

Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health System

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

EMORY, Va. — Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health System, has been named as the 2023 Emory & Henry College commencement speaker. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6., at Fred Selfe Stadium.

According to a news release from E&H, Levine is a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare industry with more than three decades of experience and has served as board chair and chief executive officer of Ballad Health since 2019. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of Mountain States Health Alliance that together with Wellmont Health System formed Ballad Health, an integrated health system serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

