EMORY, Va. — Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health System, has been named as the 2023 Emory & Henry College commencement speaker. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6., at Fred Selfe Stadium.
According to a news release from E&H, Levine is a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare industry with more than three decades of experience and has served as board chair and chief executive officer of Ballad Health since 2019. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of Mountain States Health Alliance that together with Wellmont Health System formed Ballad Health, an integrated health system serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Levine served on Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal’s cabinet as secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Health and Hospitals and served as deputy chief of staff and senior health policy advisor to Florida governor Jeb Bush prior to his appointment as secretary of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration. In these roles, he oversaw the healthcare response to 12 major hurricanes that impacted Florida and Louisiana, led improvements in child immunization rates, and successfully advocated for the passage of major and historic healthcare reforms in both states.
Currently, Levine serves on the board of governors of the State University System of Florida, the governing board of Florida’s 12 state universities. He previously served as chair of the Florida Higher Education Coordinating Council. Additionally, Levine is a member of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.
Levine has been recognized in the Modern Healthcare magazine as one of 30 leaders nationwide that is likely to have a powerful impact on healthcare in the next 30 years. He has also recently been recognized as a Junior Achievement Laureate and was named to the Business Hall of Fame in Upper East Tennessee.
Levine received his bachelor’s degree in health sciences, a master’s degree in business administration, and an additional master’s degree in health sciences from the University of Florida, where he is also recognized as a member of the University of Florida Hall of Fame.
Emory & Henry will graduate approximately 230 undergraduate and master's students from its Emory campus at the 175th commencement ceremony. For more information on commencement, or to watch the livestream, go online to www.ehc.edu/commencement.