When it comes to keeping your immune system in tiptop shape and fending off nasty colds, nourishing yourself with vitamin-rich foods and scoring ample sleep are likely your go-to tactics.
But as it turns out, your happy place can boost your body’s defenses with a few smart moves.
Green the air
Do houseplants boost the immune system? Having indoor plants will help your immune system fight any viruses. In short, plants are potent healers, even if you use them as decor.
The best indoor plants for your immune system: aloe vera, chrysanthemums, and the classic mother-in-law’s tongue. It’s believed that ferns and devil’s ivy plants can metabolize chemicals and release healthier, oxygen-filled air.
Adjust your lighting
You know that stress and lack of sleep can mess with your immunity, and light affects both of them.
Blue lights suppress the body’s melatonin production, which hinders sleep patterns. In contrast, soft yellow lights are calming.
Try warm white lights for the kitchen and bathroom and soft white elsewhere. Switch off screens 45 minutes before bed.
Consider a mental health day
Taking a mental health day lets you recharge, resets your perspective, and allows your body and mind to rest.
Suppose you don’t attend to your stress, anxiety, or depression. All of those can affect your work performance and composure in the workplace, potentially resulting in a layoff, and even cause physical ailments, which can damage your career and life.
Being mindful of your mental health is essential.
Getting a grasp on your anxiety and pushing forward is key. Recognizing what’s typical and what’s not may help you to take action.
