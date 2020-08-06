Suppose your goals are strength, leanness, metabolic health, mental health and better bones. This is a must read!
Weight training provides a stress to the muscles that causes them to adapt and get stronger, similar to the way aerobic conditioning strengthens your heart.
Weight training can be performed with free weights, such as barbells and dumbbells, or by using weight machines. You can also increase your strength through other types of resistance exercises, such as by using your body weight or resistance bands.
The downside is that it requires a commitment of three times per week and will take about a year to see great results. Also, you will need a good form or risk injuries, especially to the back. This type of exercise will require a trainer, at least at first, and if you like weight machines, a gym membership.
History lesson: evolution of equipment
The word “dumbbell” may have originated from a device designed in the early 18th century to practice bell ringing, yet without the bells actually being rung, hence the “dumb.” Kettlebells and club bells also have an early origin, perhaps from the early decades of the 1800s. Barbells, originally using round globes that could be filled with sand or gravel, followed in the late 1800s, and eventually, globes were superseded by more flexible plates or disks.
Powerlifters compete to see who can lift the heaviest weights in three exercises: the deadlift, the bench press and the squat. The techniques and culture are substantially different than Olympic weightlifting.
Free weight and crude cable machines evolved, and Charles Atlas made his isometric exercises and equipment popular from the 1930s. In the 1970s, Arthur Jones introduced his Nautilus machine equipment, which became very well regarded and popular. A wide variety of machine trainers and home gyms are now available.
Weightlifting was introduced as an event at the Olympics in 1896, for men only. Women’s weightlifting became an Olympic sport in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics and has been a great success in subsequent Olympic Games.
Good to know
Surprising new studies suggest weight training potently reduces anxiety and depression, and also seems literally to boost the brain, stimulating the creation of healthy new brain cells.
With that being said, Healthy Kingsport would like to ask you this question. If your doctor gave you a prescription that said it would improve your mood, improve energy, keep you mentally sharp, help you manage weight, reduce your risk of disease and injury, extend your life span, and cost little to nothing, you’d probably say, “Say what?” Healthy Kingsport would say, a prescription is immediately available — and you don’t need a doctor to write it for you. Weight training is where it’s at!
Exercise Almanac is not finished. Next week’s column will discuss walking/running. The benefits and downside and the good to knows.