WEBER CITY — The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will continue its Winter Funderland Event at its future fire department site on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
The second annual event will include Santa and Mr. Claus, roasted marshmallows and the food truck Backdraft Barbecue.
“It gets the community out with us,” WCVFD Capt. Matt Ison told the Times News. “We get to interact more with them at this event.”
The event will also offer a chance for community members to see the future home of the department: the former Food City building.
“This event also gives them the opportunity to look at the building,” Ison said, “and ask questions about our department.”
Work has yet to start on the site, Ison said, but architectural drawings are complete and will be on display on Saturday.
For more information, call (276) 386-3116 or check the WCVFD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/webercityvfd.