CHURCH HILL - While waiting for a group of teenage boys from Camp Hope to float by on their inner tubes for a photo opportunity Friday morning at Laurel Run Park I made an interesting discovery
Although I was the only human in the vicinity, I wasn't alone.
The boys had floated down from Derrick Park in Church Hill, which took a little longer than expected because the current was slow.
I parked on the far east end of the park past the playground beside the last picnic shelter waiting for them to emerge from around a bend in the Holston River.
Boredom overtook me, so I decided to photograph a nearby squirrel that was foraging for nuts.
Then I saw a mommy duck swimming by with her two babies, so I walked down to the river bank to take a photo.
But I scared them off and they swam away squeaking out an alarm.
Looking down into the water I noticed a school of giant carp in the shallows feeding up against the shoreline.
A short time later a fish jumped in the middle of the river, which I was too slow to capture with my camera. It did, however, draw my attention to a duck flying by skimming the water, followed by a high flying blue heron.
Back at the car a chipmunk was having his lunch in the gravel parking lot. That chipmunk wasn't afraid of me, but bright red cardinal landed about five feet from him and scared the chipmunk away.
If I'd sat quietly a bit longer I'm sure more creatures would have caught my attention, but the serenity and stillness was soon broken by the sound of splashing and screaming teenage boys floating by.