SURGOINSVILLE — The friends of the Surgoinsville Public Library were already saving money to build an outdoor facility primarily for children’s story time, but the good folks at AGC beat them to the punch.
On Monday, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen presented a plaque to the AGC Glass North America plant in Church Hill, expressing gratitude to the company and employees who built the AGC Glass Reading Pavilion, which was completed late last year on the library’s back lawn.
AGC employee and Surgoinsville native Keith Henderson accepted the plaque on behalf of the company. Mayor Merrell Graham noted that Henderson’s wife is employed at the library, and the couple were instrumental in getting the project completed.
The plaque reads, “The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and community thank your work in the construction of the new gazebo located on the grounds of the library here in Surgoinsville. The gazebo is very nice and adds to the beautiful landscape of the library, and our community.”
“I’d like to say on behalf of our plant manager … we’re really glad and proud to be able to donate this gazebo to the library and the Surgoinsville community,” Henderson said. “I hope you’ll be able to use it for many, many years and enjoy it.”
Teresa Greer, who is a member of the Friends of the Surgoinsville Library, participated in Monday’s BMA ceremony. She noted that AGC not only donated all the materials for the gazebo, but its employees provided all of the labor.
“We were trying to choose a library need to raise money for, and we have a really good children’s program, but children can be loud and rambunctious inside at times,” Greer said. “So we decided we would raise money to build an outdoor area where we could have story time and let children do little crafts and other activities. Keith mentioned it at work that his wife was working on this project, and the plant manager decided they would like to do something for the community.”
Greer added, “It was such a generous gift that that they gave our community, and we’ll be able to use our funds for something else we need on down the road. We’re just so pleased that we received such a wonderful gift and didn’t even ask for it. They did a turnkey job. We didn’t have to do anything except stand back and applaud.”