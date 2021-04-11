ROGERSVILLE — Where an average person might see a teapot and a cup, Knoxville artist Rhonda Parolari sees the potential for deluxe accommodations for birds.
Parolari was one of about 40 vendors at the Farmhouse in the Valley Spring Market on Saturday, but she was the only artist in attendance who had the idea of turning a kettle into a condominium
Apparently there is a large supply of unusual ceramic teapots in the world, which Parolari collects and attaches to a board spout down. The bird enters through the lid hole and lives in the pot. The spout is generally pointing down into a teacup that can be another nest or a birdbath.
Parolari said she finds teapots “everywhere.”
“We plan our vacations around teapot shopping,” Parolari said. “I’m up here a lot, actually. Tri-Cities and Elizabethton.”
As for the teacup, “I started out as it being a nest and seed, but I tell people you can do whatever you want. You can put water in there, and you may come home and the bird is bathing.”
Saturday’s event was the fourth annual Farmhouse in the Valley Spring Market, and although the rain came in the early afternoon, Farmhouse owner Tammy Kunselman said the crowd was good enough in the morning to make the event a success.
Featured artist Robin Hillman of Kingsport was taking requests from the porch of the Cottage Studio located at the back of the property.
About two hours into the event, Hillman had a backlog of about six orders including a sunflower welcome sign being painted on wooden fence planks, and one person asked to have a painting done of their favorite cow.
“I’m painting onsite today, so I just have wood, and people can just tell me what they want on the wood,” Hillman said. “They can design their board or tell me what they want and I’ll just freehand everything out on the board. I guess the hardest one I’m working on right now is a border collie that passed away for a friend. I’m working really hard on that.”
Her hand-painted sunflower welcome sign was only $20, but she said some of her hand-painted Christmas ornaments are as low as $2. Hillman gets her wood for free, so she can pass the savings on to the public.
Although there was quite a few artistic items for sale, a couple of vendors also had unusual plant life.
For example, Diane Sexton of Rogersville was selling “air plants” that live on the humidity in the air. She sets them in a small decorative dish or on a piece of dried wood.
She only discovered them last year, and now she’s in the air plant business.
“They’ll live in the house, and just spray them maybe once or twice a week,” Sexton said. “A big one might be $20, and the smaller ones are like $5.”
Billy and Elizabeth Wright from Poplar Grove Farms in Colonial Heights were selling a wide variety of unusual flowers for your garden. One of the most popular items was a variety of “bush clematis” that took three years to grow.
“They’ll bloom multiple times during the summer,” Billy said. “When that’s all done and your blooms fall off, I always cut them off. Give them a good hard trim, and they come back up and bloom again. They do that as many times as you can do it in the summer. Three times or four times in the summer.”
Billy said the most unique item he brought to the market Saturday was their Bougainvillea flowers.
“It’s a south American tropical shrub, and it blooms all summer and fall,” he said. “It has great color, and you can keep them inside in the winter. I like to keep them in a pot. It makes them easier to take in and out. But they do like to be root bound. They don’t want to be in a big fat pot with a lot of wet soil. They want to have roots all the way to the end of the pot.”
The award for farthest travelers for the day probably went to Trisha Jones and Shannon Leathlean from Mims, Florida, who call their business “Vintage Firefly and Mermaid.”
They describe their booth as “vintage rehab.”
“Anything vintage, we like to re-do it, re-purpose it,” Leathlean said. “We love mirrors. We love out little tea cart.”
They also had a lot of old photos and frames, desks and cabinets, lamps, dishes and just a lot of odds and ends. They find it at estate sales, flea markets, thrift stores, garage sales and even occasionally pick up something discarded on the curbside.
They sold their favorite items of the day, a green cabinet and “a white vintage mirror which was beautiful,” about an hour into the event.
“We’re excited to see any of it go because then we know people love it,” Leathlean said.