ROGERSVILLE – The father of 5-year-old Summer Wells, who has been missing since Tuesday, told the Times News Friday he believes his daughter was abducted.
Donald Wesley Wells spoke to the Times News about the circumstances surrounding his daughter's disappearance, and what has been happening to he, his wife Candus, and their three sons since Summer went missing.
Summer was last seen Tuesday evening at her home on Ben Hill road in the Beech Creek community in far south central Hawkins County.
Since Tuesday evening there has been a massive search effort covering hundreds of acres surrounding their residence. There has also been an ongoing investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Mr. Wells spoke about what happened Tuesday evening.
Donald Wells: “I was at work, but from what my wife has told me, her, and her mother, and summer were planting flowers by her grandma's trailer, which is about 20 feet from the house. Real close to the house. Summer, all of a sudden, said mom I want to go in the house. So she said, fine.”
Her three brothers were inside watching TV, and Candus watched Summer go in the door. Her brothers said she was going to go downstairs and play with her toys.
Donald Wells: “Her mom came in and said where's Summer. She's downstairs playing with her toys. She (Candus) hollered for her, and there was no answer, she went downstairs and (Summer) was nowhere to be found. She went out the basement door. The door was unlocked.
Summer has never left the area, and Mr. wells said her doesn't believe she would leave
Donald Wells: “She might be on the other side of the house. I went out there before and called for her. She came out from behind the house. She just has to be outside. She's an outside type of person. She was gone, buddy.”
He said his wife called him at work in Jonesborough and he told her to hang up and call 911, and he immediately headed for home.
He arrived before law enforcement, but many of his neighbors were searching the area around his home on Ben Hill Road. .
Donald Wells: “I was freaking out, and when I got home I drove up to the property, and all my neighbors were combing the woods for her. I realized then and there that she was not there. I knew right then and there that she was gone. She would never leave there on her own. Somebody had taken her.”
Mr. Wells said it is his belief that Summer was abducted and taken out of the area.
Donald Wells: “She would never leave. For one thing we've got bears, and wild dogs, and we've got druggies who come around to other people's houses all hours of the night. But this was like 5:30 in the evening, which makes me think someone was laying in wait. I heard somebody say that people track kids down on Facebook and find them. All I know is she is definitely not anywhere around there. Somebody has abducted her and took her out of the area.”
