ROGERSVILLE — Rogers- ville’s biggest historic tourist attraction is overdue for a bit of cosmetic surgery, some of which will begin within the next week, and some of which will hopefully be covered by a grant.
The Rogersville Heritage Association has already enlisted a contractor to do two projects, one of which involves temporarily closing the main entrance of the 197-year-old Hale Springs Inn.
Workers will remove the original wooden floor at the entrance, take up rotting beams and floor joists that have been damaged by moisture, pour new footers and then rebuild the beams and floor joists.
That project became a priority when it was discovered that the floor at the entrance had sunk about two inches.
Workers will also install a vapor barrier to keep the moisture down and prevent rot from occurring again.
The inn will remain open while the entrance is being repaired. Steve Nelson, the town’s building inspector, said he anticipates that the dining room doors will be used for front access, and the rear entrance at the patio is always open.
While workers are fixing the front entrance, they will also be repointing all the exterior brick where chinking has fallen out.
Nelson, who oversees historic preservation within the city, said water has been leaking through the exterior brick and caused some plaster damage to the interior.
Workers can use only the historical mortar mixture that was used when the building was constructed in 1824. Modern mortar is too hard for the original antebellum bricks.
“These bricks are so soft, and as they expand and contract, if we use modern mortar, which is harder, it will actually break the brick out,” Nelson said. “We have to use the same mortar they used in 1824, which is a lot softer.”
The entrance and brick projects are being funded by the Rogersville Heritage Association, which owns the inn.
The entrance repairs were originally estimated at $27,000. The plan was for workers to carry equipment the full length of the building through a crawl space to reach the front entrance.
Later it was decided to pull up the flooring and access the work from above, which Nelson said will be less labor intensive and should reduce that $27,000 cost by about one-third.
The chinking is estimated to cost $5,500.
State grant would replace windows, fix portico
Later, the inn may receive quite a bit of additional cosmetic surgery if a pending state Facade Grant is awarded to the city.
On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to apply for the $150,000 Facade Grant, which is intended to improve commercial buildings in downtown districts through the Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns programs.
If those funds are awarded, the RHA would utilize about $100,000 of that grant to restore the portico in front of the Hale Springs Inn, as well as replace as many windows as possible.
The portico was most recently repaired during the inn’s 2009 renovation.
“It’s got 12 years on it,” Nelson said. “The railing is starting to rot. There’s a little bit of leaking going on, so we need to get that fixed. We will rebuild what’s there. The railing will probably be taken down because it’s rotted pretty bad.”
The current windows aren’t original or historic. Nelsons aid they were installed as part of a 1980 renovation that took place when the building was owned by Carl Netherland-Brown.
“Some of the sills are rotting,” Nelson said. “We’re going to replace all that.”
The remaining $50,000 from the grant would be awarded to some downtown businesses in need of facade improvements. The grant requires a 25% match.
In describing the proposed grant to the BMA, Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker noted that the Hale Springs Inn is the town’s biggest tourism draw and the anchor of the downtown business community.
Barker noted, however, that the RHA wouldn’t be able to cover the 25% match.
“I know it’s a lot to ask, but it’s better to go ahead and get it done through the grant as to have to do it later on when we have to pay it all,” Barker said. “It’s a known fact that when the inn closed, 30% of the businesses downtown suffered. We’re thriving right now, so if we can keep it up and running it’s in our best interest.”
The BMA agreed to cover the RHA’s 25%, but any local businesses that utilize grant funding will have to pay their own match.