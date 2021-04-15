ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Heritage Association is doubling its chances of spreading the light to historic Crockett Springs Park by applying for two grants to cover a proposed $37,900 lamp and footbridge project.
On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to apply for both an AARP Community Challenge grant and a Kubota grant on behalf of the RHA.
Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker told the board that although neither grant requires a match, they’re both “pay as you go,” with reimbursements being made as the project progresses.
The park is privately owned by the RHA, but it’s open to the public and is heavily used because of its walking trails, green space and gazebo. The spring is a popular play area for children, especially on hot days.
The lighting project involves the installation of seven lamps along the walking trails. Holston Electric Cooperative contributed an engineering drawing to show the optimum location for each lamp.
“They have calculated we just need seven lamps, but we thought it was going to be a whole lot more to light up the park,” Barker told the board. “The benefit to the town is that we’re having a lot of people hanging out down there after hours. There’s really no way to stop them from doing that because it’s a public space. This would help eliminate a lot of that problem, and make the surrounding neighborhood a whole lot safer, and the use of the park would be available for longer hours.”
The funding would also pay for replacing two aging wooden footbridges over the spring.
Originally, the RHA planned on making culvert bridges, but it was revealed that those would create environmental issues by impeding the spring’s flow.
Barker noted, “We’re going to try to build new wood bridges and make them ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) accessible because that was one of the issues we ran into when the park assessment was done.”
The BMA is asking for the same amount from both AARP and Kubota. The Kubota grant also enters the RHA in a drawing to receive an ATV.
“I did talk to the grant writer about what would happen if we were accidentally, or by a miracle, to receive both grants, and she said we’d cross that bridge when we came to it,” Barker said. “It’s a need down there. It’s a beautiful park. We use it a lot, but it could be used a whole lot more with the lighting and handicapped- accessible bridges.”
Crockett Springs Park was originally settled by Davy Crockett’s grandparents, who were massacred there in 1777 and are buried in a small cemetery on the grounds. The property later passed to Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers in 1787 through his father-in-law, Capt. Thomas Amis, and the county seat was established there in 1789.
Rogers built three taverns on the property, two of which still exist. He and his wife, Mary, are buried in the small cemetery beside the Crockett family.
In 2013, the park was named a Certified Arboretum by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council.