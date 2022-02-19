KINGSPORT — Joel Blevins is ready to launch the Model City into a retro arcade and pizza galaxy far, far away.
Blevins’ new business, Galaxy Pizza, isn’t located lightyears away, though. His space-themed, pizza and arcade joint sits off Memorial Boulevard in the Indian Springs area, where he aims to combine his love of quality pizza with retro arcade games fit for the whole family.
“We want to break the mold of the pizza place and do something different,” Blevins said sitting in a retro booth while various arcade sounds beeped and pinged behind him. “It seemed like we were always driving from Johnson City or Bristol for my boys to do anything. I said, ‘You know, we could open up our own place.’ ”
Blevins opened Galaxy Pizza just over two months ago and has since seen guests hungry for retro arcade games like “Pac-Man,” “Centipede,” “The Simpsons” and other joystick-laden machines that line the left wall of the business.
The sound effects of each game still fill the air as they might have at a ‘70s arcade and pizza parlor. The only difference is Galaxy Pizza’s games are free of charge and free from the sound of quarters rolling into the next machine.
“They’re all free. A lot of people don’t know that. They come in here with rolls of quarters for the arcade. Then they ask, ‘Can I pay for pizza in these?’ ” Blevins said with a laugh. “I tell them that’s fine. I won’t have to go to the bank for a while.”
When the business owner decided to open Galaxy Pizza, he had one goal. He wanted to focus on a family-centered place for kids, like his sons, ages 13 and 7, to enjoy.
“We are trying to cater to kids,” Blevins said. “That’s why we don’t serve alcohol. Everybody else does that. We’re trying to stay family-oriented. So I’m trying to bring something to Kingsport for the kids. That was the whole basis. Pizza was a secondary thing.”
It might seem hard to imagine that Blevins considers the pizza component an afterthought, given his background in what he calls “dough slinging.”
Blevins’ space-themed arcade and eatery features New York-style pizza with a focus on made-from-scratch ingredients. He said he combined a great deal of research with his experience delivering pizzas and managing a Pizza King store as a young man in Wise.
“It did way more business than the chains,” Blevins recalled. “I learned how to stretch dough, open up a dough ball as they say, all that stuff. But I had to figure out and study how to do New York style pizza. I wanted to do something a little different.”
Blevins said he believes the crust and sauce are the two elements that make his pizza a little different.
“I think one of the main things people say when they come in here is, ‘Wow, the crust is so different. My kid actually ate the crust.’ We make dough fresh every morning,” Blevins said. “We make our own sauce. A lot of people say our sauce is so different. We make it the old way like they do in Italy with the tomatoes. It’s as homemade as you could get.”
Blevins said he plans to broaden his pizza horizons in the future, building off outlandish ideas such as the Red Planet pizza — a New Jersey tomato pie-style pizza with a similar swirly look to that of Mars — and the Martian Mac and Cheese pizza complete with green macaroni and cheese.
“We’re not afraid to push the envelope and do something crazy,” Blevins said. “Our goal is to have pizza that no one else has that makes people say, ‘Wow, that’s a pizza?’ ”
Galaxy Pizza also looks to incorporate theme nights at the restaurant and arcade, such as a Star Wars Night with trivia and themed pies such as a Ham Solo pizza inspired by the movie series.
The restaurant also offers birthday parties, family pizza specials, lunch specials and other menu items like subs, calzones and dessert pizzas.
But Blevins said he doesn’t want to get too comfortable; the business owner said when he considers Galaxy Pizza’s future, it will likely include an expansion.
“We want to expand into this building here. There is a 6,000-square-foot-wide open building (next door). I would love to expand into that. It’s literally set up for an arcade there. We want more seating. Evenings can get (crowded) because this place is so tiny. So we want to do something bigger.”
The space-meets-arcade theme is well supported through the business’ black and blue interior with various TVs playing Marvel movies and Star Wars in the background. For Blevins, the theme is also reminiscent of his band, Black Star Sanctuary, which includes some of his best friends who also work at Galaxy Pizza.
The theme also offers that sky-is-the-limit mindset Blevins has incorporated into his expansion dreams.
“I’m just a big space nerd,” Blevins said, wearing a black Galaxy Pizza shirt. “I just always loved it. A lot of arcades have themes. It’s usually some sort of space theme. But it’s an imaginary thing. Space is unknown. The sky’s the limit.”
Galaxy Pizza is located at 5215 Memorial Blvd., Suite D. The business is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call (423) 212-0102 or go to https://galaxypizzaarcade.com/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.