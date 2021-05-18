ROGERSVILLE — When Andrea Davidson looks at the land surrounding the old Pressmen’s Home dairy barn she sees multiple concert stages, dozens of arts and crafts booths, and thousands of spectators.
It’s a big dream for what currently is an empty hayfield. First they need one stage, and that’s what Davidson and new fiancé John Chambers were building on Monday.
The next step toward making Davidson’s dream a reality comes Saturday evening when the newly renamed “Castle Barn” hosts an outdoor concert on the grounds of what used to be the Camelot Golf Course.
Pressmen’s Home was the headquarters for the International Printing Pressmen and Assistants Union of North America from 1911 to 1967 and is located in a rural area about 12 miles north of Rogersville.
Much of the old campus is now in ruins, but Davidson’s friend Anthony Beath owns the old dairy barn, which most recently served as a golf course clubhouse and restaurant. Beath also owns the nearby horse stables and about 300 acres surrounding the barn.
”I believe in the arts so much”
Davidson, who is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, first came to the Castle Barn at Beath’s invitation in 2019 in an attempt to create an indoor music and arts venue.
She hosted six concerts in 2019, but when the pandemic hit in 2020 she put her Castle Barn dream on the back burner and went back to Nashville to complete a degree in audio engineering.
During that same time, Davidson reconnected with her childhood friend John Chambers, who she grew up with in southern Indiana, and the two fell in love. Chambers proposed to Davidson at the barn Monday evening, and she accepted.
Chambers happens to be a master builder and carpenter — and the perfect partner to team up with Davidson as she proceeds forward with her Castle Barn dream in 2021.
Davidson said she fell in love with the Pressmen’s Home area and that’s the main reason she wants to turn this music and arts venue vision of hers into a reality.
“I love small towns, and of course we came out here and all the people were so kind,” Davidson told the Times News on Monday. “I’ve always been a person who is mission driven. I want to feel like there’s purpose in my life and I’m making a difference, and I saw an opportunity here.”
She added, “When I came out here for the first time I looked through the (barn) window and thought, this would be an amazing studio, this would be an amazing concert hall. I believe in the arts so much, and I feel like the arts are an integral part of what being a healthy human looks like.”
Saturday’s concert
The first test of Davidson’s dream will be on Saturday night, when the Castle Barn hosts an outdoor concert from 6-10 p.m.
The concert features three acts, including headliners “Bill and the Belles” from Bristol, Tennessee. They recently released a new album and were featured in Rolling Stone magazine. Also on the bill are Clay Parker and Jodi James, who are singer- songwriters from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
A competition was held for a local band to open the concert, and the winners were “Ten Penny Drive.”
Anyone who has been to Pressmen’s Home knows the scenery alone is worth the ride. However, the property is remote and off the beaten path, and Davidson and Chambers know the biggest challenge will be getting people to come out the first time.
They have faith that once an audience sees what they have to offer they’ll want to come back.
“This is a test run, for lack of a better word. Just see what people want,” Chambers said. “Get the feedback, and we’d love to hear what people think.”
It’s basically a free concert, and although a $10 per person donation is recommended to help offset expenses. No one will be turned away based on their ability to pay.
“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have enough money to come,” Davidson said. “Come anyway please. But if you want to donate, that’s great. You’re helping the cause.”
There will be food and drinks sold during the event, there will be a bonfire, and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a blanket.
“It all depends on who shows up”
On Monday, workers were busy building a stage on the side of the barn facing toward what used to be the Camelot Golf Course. Most evidence of the old golf course is gone, and that’s now going to be the seating area for Saturday’s concert.
The barn is still in need of repairs, but they’ve addressed a lot of the worst problems. Chambers and some helpers had to replace the plumbing, as well as repair some vandalism, broken windows and a leaking roof.
“It sat vacant for a long time and everything froze up — all the heating, air and electrical — so we worked all winter to get everything caught back up,” Chambers said. “Get it back to looking the way it needs to be.”
Now that the inside has been stabilized, the focus is on the outside where this first concert will be held.
As for the rest of the summer, Chambers said future shows depend on what happens on Saturday.
“If everybody wants it to happen they show up in volume and keep coming out and keep this stuff going,” Chambers said. “It’s been great, and it will continue to be great, but it all depends on who shows up.”
“Imagine this whole valley filled with people”
Davidson is already thinking years down the road.
“Can you imagine this whole valley filled with people, with different bands playing in different areas, with tents and RVs, and vendors — food, arts, crafts,” Davidson said. “People selling the things they’re creating. There’s a lot of craftsmen in this area and a lot of very, very talented artists.”
She added, “This could be a place where once or twice a year a lot of people come together.”
Saturday’s concert is sponsored by Red Dog on Main, Red Dog Ridge Farms and WRGS Radio.