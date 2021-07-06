KINGSPORT — Pratt’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que and Catering, known to many locals simply as “Pratt’s Barn,” is one of the oldest eateries in town. And its location has been a landmark for locals and passers-through pretty much ever since the “Super Highway” spurred business development along one-time farmland.
But don’t let its age fool you. Pratt’s remains true to its roots, but owner Tom Pratt and his staff — many longtime employees — aren’t afraid to try new things.
Ask Pratt how the restaurant has survived for five decades, and he’ll rattle off what he describes as his and his family’s many blessings: great employees with relatively little turnover (three cooks in the catering kitchen have combined experience at Pratt’s totaling 90 years or more); a perfect location; loyal customers; and success with adding things (catering, spiral-sliced hams, additional specialty recipes) over the years.
For those too young to know, the “Super Highway” is Highway 11-W, which is named Stone Drive as it passes through Kingsport. Pratt’s is located at 1225 E. Stone Drive. Just look for a 32-foot-tall man standing guard in front of a red-roofed “barn.”
Pratt answered these questions:
How long has your restaurant been in operation?
“This is our 50th anniversary year for the restaurant. My parents bought it in 1971 and transformed it from Honest John’s to Pratt’s Barn.”
What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
“Hickory-smoked barbecue, all smoked on site at Pratt’s. Fresh pulled pork, Texas style beef brisket, St. Louis cut ribs, pulled smoked turkey, smoked chicken, hand-breaded fried okra, fresh cole slaw, potato salad, and many other items including our homemade potato, or ‘barn’ chips, and amazing ‘not yo mama’ nachos.”
What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
“An intense course at the Culinary Institute of America, a catering course at Cornell University, lots of trade shows for catering, and the National Barbecue Association’s conferences and seminars. And countless late-night experiments on making sauces and playing with recipes.”
Why is your restaurant appealing to customers and how do you maintain that ambience?
“We have a unique ambiance with lots of personal artifacts and decor. Our light fixtures are made from tractor funnels. We have a lot of antiques, including the original head from our 32-foot Indian. We strive for excellent customer service from our initial greeting. Our big Indian out front is a 60-year landmark and a welcoming familiar sight.”
Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
“Our specialty recipes have been developed over the past five decades, and we’ve added many new recipes over the years. Our smokehouse beans are one our specialty menu items. We have created our own unique rubs and spices for each of our smoked items and custom blends exclusively for Pratt’s.”
How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
“Our business is unique in many ways from hickory-smoked barbecue to our regionally famous spiral-sliced, honey-glazed hams. We added the hams in 1987, and they are sold at Pratt’s and at select Food City locations during the three major holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. We also offer nationwide shipping. Pratt’s Catering is the region’s longest-running and largest caterer. The largest event catered, to date, was for 5,000 people at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. No other caterer can handle that amount of people at one event. Our record for simultaneous events is having catered five weddings at one time on a Saturday evening.”
What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
“Our location is very unique and was secured in the 1950s by former owner John Barker and opened as Honest John’s. In 1971 it was bought by the Pratt family and converted to Pratt’s Barn with its now bright red roof. After the Boys Club was built behind Pratt’s a traffic signal was installed, which made entering and exiting a lot safer. There ar approximately 45,000 cars per day that travel on Stone Drive, giving us excellent visibility. We’re centrally located in the middle of one of the busiest areas of Stone Drive.”
How often do you change the menu at the restaurant and why?
“We change the menu a couple of times per year to keep things new and updated. Some items are always on the menu and will never be taken off. We do like to add new items from time to time as we come up with new ideas. It’s always fun to try new things.”
What’s your favorite cookbook?
“My barbecue hero, mentor and idol Mike Mills wrote a now pretty famous cookbook called ‘Peace, Love and Barbecue’ a few years ago. Amazing recipes and insight from the barbecue world. He was known as ‘The Legend’ and everyone in the barbecue business either knew him or of him. He was at every annual barbecue conference I attended each year and always remembered me and all my entourage by name. He would help anyone and everyone he could. I don’t think he had any hobbies except cooking barbecue and owning several restaurants. Sadly, he passed away earlier this year, and the barbecue world lost their hero.”