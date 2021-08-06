CHURCH HILL — The Holston River has been chewing up real estate at Laurel Run Park at an alarming rate, but soon that’s going to stop, or at least slow drastically.
The 2021-22 Hawkins County budget approved by the commission last month includes $135,000 for completion of Phase 2 of the park’s shoreline erosion project.
Phase 1 completed 717 feet of the project in 2019.
U.S. Department of Agriculture engineer Daniel Horne visited the park Thursday and measured the remaining riverbank to be protected at 830 feet.
Horne stated in an email to county Facilities Manager Sarah Davis that the upcoming project will tie into the bar that is formed just downstream of where Laurel Run Creek empties into the Holston.
Davis told the county commission’s Parks Committee Thursday she will begin working with Horne to get bids advertised, but she doesn’t anticipate specs being ready for at least another month.
“Since we’ve done this before, it will be easy,” Davis said. “We had it all worked out last time on how to put it out for bid. (Potential contractors) have to do a mandatory visit to the site. Daniel will give everyone who is interested their bid sheets and specs. Last time we had 16 people show up, but we only actually had four people send bids in for the project. The more people the better, so we’re hoping to get 20 people out this time to take a look at it.”
Erosion became a major concern at the park after it was determined that 6-10 feet of shoreline had been lost over the course of a decade prior to the beginning of the first phase of the project.
Trees that were planted well off the riverbank sank into the river, and in some places the river encroached less than 3 feet from the paved walking trail.
In 2019, the commission budgeted $75,000 to pay for Phase 1 of the erosion protection project. The Tennessee Valley Authority also contributed 85 truckloads of large rock that would have cost another $50,000. Much of that rock is still piled up at the park and will be used in Phase 2.
Approval of the funding this fiscal year was urgent to complete the project because Hawkins County’s state permit to work on the Holston River shoreline expires in December 2022. By all accounts, those permits are very difficult to get, and the erosion project would be set back significantly if the permit expired before the work is completed.
Davis noted that there is another 50 feet of Laurel Run Creek shoreline near the foot bridge at the entrance to the walking trail. Davis said there was enough money left over in last year’s budget to carry over and repair that bridge and the surrounding erosion, with that project scheduled to begin in September.