ROGERSVILLE — A new era began on Thursday for Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, which has been in limbo for more than five years as a result of massive fraud by the previous owner and the inability to find a new buyer.
On Thursday, the new HCMG Inc. nonprofit organization, headed by cousins Hannah Speaks and Calvin Clifton, officially took ownership of the cemetery.
It was a two-year process getting the nonprofit in place, but as of Thursday Speaks will begin selling the more than 3,000 available plots under the auspices of the seven-member HCMG Inc. board, of which she is president and Clifton is vice president.
Speaks and Clifton have several things in common when it comes to that cemetery. The grandparents that they have in common are buried there, as well as both of their fathers and other close family members.
And, both intend on someday being interred there beside their loved ones.
The other thing they both have in common is both were among the 360 fraud victims of former HCMG owner Vickie Ringley. Both had purchased headstones for their fathers that weren’t placed after the funerals because Ringley had used the money for something else.
The history of fraud
On Feb. 17, 2017, Ringley was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to one count of theft over $60,000, one count of money laundering, one count of forgery and one count of felony violation of cemetery regulations.
At the time, she had already been in jail for two years and she was released at the end of February on probation on the condition she make a $500 per month restitution payment toward her $240,000 in overall restitution. To date, Ringley has paid nearly $31,000 toward that restitution.
In January 2014, Ringley told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office she didn’t have a trust account for the cemetery as required by law, and she was using money paid by cemetery clients to pay her personal expenses, including her mortgage and utilities.
She also admitted she was using money from new clients to provide services to old clients in what prosecutors described as a Ponzi scheme.
The lone buyer backs out
After Ringley was arrested, the cemetery went into receivership, and an attempt was made to sell it at auction. There was a buyer from Florida two years ago who later backed out when he discovered that he’d be required to create a $200,000 trust fund up- front.
Speaks, who had been involved in the investigation from the beginning as a victim, learned from the state that without a buyer the cemetery would be abandoned and turned over to the county. The unsold plots would forever remain unsold and it would be up to the county to keep it maintained.
Speaks wouldn’t accept that as an option and asked the state if there was another way. She was told that she could establish a nonprofit, community- based cemetery that is run by a board of directors, and the board could take over the cemetery.
They started the process in May 2019.
“This is a new day going forward”
“Literally last month, April of 2021, the Chancellor in Nashville approved an order transferring the property to HCMG Inc.,” Clifton told the Times News on Thursday. “With that, the Commissioner of Insurance and Commerce has now signed the documents, and Hannah will execute those documents today (Thursday) that will transfer the cemetery and the remaining plots to HCMG Inc.”
Clifton added, “We want folks to know that we did this under necessity. We want folks to know we have plots to sell now — upwards of 3,000 available plots.”
Clifton said there is a fee structure in place which they feel is reasonable. He also wanted to emphasize that all income from the sale of plots will go back into the cemetery.
“It’s truly a nonprofit,” Clifton said. “Every penny that is made here will go back into the mowing and maintaining of the cemetery. It’s a perpetual trust scenario and no money can be taken from the cemetery. But it’s important for me and Hannah to state that this is a new day going forward.”
Clifton added, “All of the bad things that happened here over the past decade are gone now. This board is made up of volunteers who care about this cemetery and care about their community.”
We know how much needs to done
For the approximately five years the cemetery was in receivership, if a person had previously purchased a plot they could be buried, but no unsold plots could be sold. The state did, however, sort out the situations where some plots had been double sold by Ringley.
The state had also agreed to mow the property six times per year, which wasn’t enough to keep the grounds looking good, so Speaks and other community volunteers began mowing the cemetery when it was needed.
Speaks told the Times News on Monday her goal is to generate enough revenue through plot sales not only to maintain the grounds, but make improvements to the grounds and hire a full- time cemetery caretaker. For now, she will be the HCMG Inc. board’s liaison with the community.
“We have to crawl before we can walk here, and so I ask that people be patient,” Speaks said. “We know how much needs to done. We see these buildings that are dilapidated. I see some drainage issues. Some ditch issues. Things need to be painted. We need a flag. We do intend to restore the mausoleum and put in some cremation columbariums. We have big plans, but so many of those plans depend on those initial plot sales.”