ROGERSVILLE — Jack’s life got off to a rough start, trapped inside a small feces-filled shed with several other dogs, one of which was already dead when the Hawkins County Humane Society came to rescue them on Feb. 23, 2020.
What a difference a year makes.
The 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier has been transformed from a nervous, fidgety, antisocial, feral biter and scratcher to a loving, spoiled puppy.
Emphasis on the spoiled.
That change can be attributed to Jack’s new mommy and daddy, Candy and Larry Block of Rogersville who adopted Jack from the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) on April 10, 2020.
Saturday was the one-year anniversary of that adoption, so the Blocks returned to the HCHS with Jack and a large contingent of family, friends and other dogs.
They called it Jack’s birthday because it’s the anniversary of the day he started his new life as a member of the Block family.
There was a bone-shaped cake, chips and drinks for the humans. As for the canine party guests, they received fresh baked “cupcakes” made out of dog treats.
And instead of bringing gifts for Jack, many of those who attended the party brought donations of pet food and cleaning supplies for the animal shelter.
“He was so mean and so crazy”
A month before Jack’s rescue, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office had been to Jack’s previous home on Meadowview Road just north of Surgoinsville and warned the owner to clean up the extremely filthy living conditions of several dogs he was keeping in a small shed.
When the HCSO and HCHS returned on Feb. 23, 2020, there were seven dogs still living in a 4-by-8-foot shed on top of 8-12 inches of feces that covered the entire floor. The dogs, including Jack, were in terrible health, suffering from coughs, cuts and rashes.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad staff member Melissa Cooper said she could smell the shed as soon as she arrived, and when they opened the door it made her sick
“They were jumping up at you, growling and biting at your face,” Cooper said. “We had to use bite gloves and catch poles to get them out. We found one dead in the bottom. They were bleeding and coughing up blood, and their bellies were burned from urine.”
Cooper said Jack’s nails were so long they were curling under.
“He was so mean and so crazy,” she added. “He would spin in his cage for hours.”
”I couldn’t get him out of my head”
Candy and Larry didn’t know about Jack’s history before they decided to adopt him. Candy saw him at the shelter, and she wanted him.
“We came down here several times looking for dogs,” Larry told the Times News on Saturday.
Candy said, “We had picked out another dog, and I couldn’t get him out of my head.”
Larry told her if she still felt that way in the morning, they would go get him, and first thing the next morning they took Jack home.
Jack needed a lot of love and patience over the past year to get to where he is today.
“He was fidgety, and you couldn’t get near him,” Larry said. “He wanted to bite everybody, scratch everybody. We took him home, took him out of the cage and let him wander through the house. We slowly petted him and fed him, and he finally came around. He still has nightmares. He jerks in the middle of the night.”
Cooper barely recognized Jack the first time she saw him after his adoption.
“I was shocked the first time she brought him back in and she was holding him and loving on him,” Cooper said. “I cried. His nose and his color is just so much better. And his weight. He just looks like a whole different dog.”
”He rescued us”
So what is Jack’s life like today?
Candy: “Spoiled.”
Larry: “Love him all the time. Feed him all the time.”
Candy: “I walk him at least three or four times a day. Every time I leave the house I have to bring home a toy for him or a chewy bone. He’s never alone.”
They believe Jack is 3 years old, but they have no way of knowing his actual birthday.
That’s why Jack’s adoption day of April 10 was chosen.
“It’s the day he was rescued,” Candy said. “He rescued us.”
And as if this wasn’t enough of a happy ending, HCHS Manager Sandy Behnke reports that the six other dogs rescued with Jack were all eventually adopted out to good homes.