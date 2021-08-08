ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners will be asked this month to approve a resolution waiving picnic shelter fees for county residents only at both county parks.
On Thursday, the Parks Committee met in Laurel Run Park’s main picnic shelter, where Chairman Jeff Barrett suggested the fee waiver.
“We want people to use the park,” Barrett said. “It belongs to the people. It don’t belong to me. It don’t belong to the committee. It belongs to the taxpayers, and we want them to use this park, as well as the park in St. Clair.”
Over the past three fiscal years, park shelter rentals have generated an average of about $7,000 annually. In 2018-19 rentals generated, $7,475, followed by $6,345 in 2019-20, and $6,915 in 2020-21.
Mayor Jim Lee told the committee on Thursday that about half of those reservations are made by county residents.
Lee said the county is “double dipping” by charging county residents property tax to help maintain the park, and then charging them a fee to use a picnic shelter there.
Committee member Danny Alvis agreed.
“We just approved $135,000 to finish the shoreline (erosion protection),” Alvis said. “If we can open it up to the public, and still schedule it through your (the mayor’s) office, then we might need a couple more shelters. I think we’re going to have a bigger turnout. It’s just a win-win situation for the taxpayers.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent made a motion directing Barrett to submit a resolution to the full commission for its Aug. 23 meeting waiving all shelter fees for county residents only at both Laurel Run Park and St. Clair Park. The motion was seconded by Alvis and approved by all committee members present.
If approved by the full commission, the fee waiver would take effect on Sept. 1.
However, everyone will still have to reserve shelters by calling Ashley Fields at the county mayor’s office at (423) 272-7359.
Laurel Run Park has 11 shelters that range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day.
St. Clair Park has three shelters that range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day.