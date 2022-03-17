KINGSPORT — Arby’s may have the meats, but Radley Frazier has the work ethic.
Frazier is a full-time employee who has worked at the Arby’s in Colonial Heights for just over five years. During that time, he also earned his college degree as a full-time student at East Tennessee State University.
“It’s kind of just self motivation,” Frazier said when asked what pushed him through studying and working 40 hours a week. “The time management I learned here has really helped me. Last semester I had six classes. It was a lot of math. It was just sitting down and doing it. It was tough, but we’re here.”
Frazier spent Wednesday morning with the Times News just before completing his final day of work at Arby’s on Fort Henry Drive.
Former employees who worked with Frazier stopped by the eatery while a congratulatory cake sat on the counter, waiting for a spare minute for Frazier to cut into it.
The celebration wasn’t just for the 21-year-old’s hard work over the past five years. His final day also marked the end of his time at Arby’s and the start of his first job within his chosen career path, logistics and supply chain management.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and field experience,” Frazier said. “I have the opportunity to go in and learn something completely new that will benefit me in terms of my field. There is opportunity and variety. I can disperse my knowledge a bit more.”
Frazier will commute to Morristown, where he will begin work as a warehouse analyst for a company that manufactures pellets used by companies like Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Co. to add color to various plastic products. Frazier’s new role will revolve around inventory management, reducing logistics and transportation costs and increasing utilization within the warehouse.
But Frazier, who will graduate in May, won’t waste any time between jobs.
“They asked if I wanted to start after I graduated,” Frazier said. “I said, ‘No. I’ve been working 40 hours forever. Let’s go ahead. Let’s get into it.’”
Frazier started working at Arby’s when he was a 16-year-old North Greene High School student after his brother, Hunter, also worked at the Arby’s in Colonial Heights and suggested Frazier look into it.
Frazier has made the 25-minute commute to work each day from his home in Fall Branch and has missed work on only two occasions, both of which because he was sick. But the drive and time he put into the job, he said, has been worth it for one main reason.
“The people,” Frazier said. “It’s definitely the people. My brother said, ‘I can get you the job, easy, but they’re good people. They will treat you well. They aren’t going to throw you to the wolves.’ That gave me a lot of confidence because I had never worked. To go somewhere where people were going to help me was really great.
“They are people that have seen me grow up. It will be tough leaving here.”
He opted for the job as a teenager, initially to pay for gas and a third of his car insurance. But five years later, he’s leaving the job with more money and a few added skills.
“Time management is a big one here,” Frazier said, thinking back on his time at Arby’s as he sat in one of the red vinyl booths in the restaurant. “It’s definitely helped with communication skills because you’re face-to-face with people all day. It’s also added to my work ethic. We get a lot busier than we used to.”
Frazier’s food industry job hasn’t just left an impression on the soon-to-be college graduate. His character has also shown through to his coworkers.
“He is the most serious-minded, dependable, exceptional young man,” said Kathy Evans, Frazier’s manager at Arby’s. “He takes everything he does seriously. He gives everything 150%. He is helpful to everyone and he is good to everyone around him. He is an inspiration to young people who are trying to do the same thing. He’s just the best. I love him like he is my own child.”
That reverence made for a tough goodbye on Wednesday.
“Every single solitary person in here (will miss him),” Evans said. “There is no one who has worked with him that doesn’t love him.”
Frazier is also respected for his dependability, something that Hank Somers, the coordinator for support of K-12 Education with the American Society for Quality’s Northeast Tennessee Section — who was also at Frazier’s farewell — said is often considered a rarity.
“What I hear is young people are undependable and won’t show up to work,” Somers said. “They work for three days and then you don’t see them again. We need more people like Radley.”
If you were to mention his hard work to Frazier himself, though, he’d likely tell you he doesn’t do anything special, but it’s something he hopes is more widely recognized in society.
“A lot of people do what I do. They work and go to college, but I don’t think it gets noticed enough,” Frazier said. “It’s stressful. You’re juggling school, life, work, going to the gym and anything like that. It’s just expected. But to be able to do it — some people need to hear and know that people see what you’re doing and they appreciate it.”
Looking back, Frazier said, he has a real appreciation for the lessons his Arby’s job taught him, which would be what he would advise any teenager to seek when taking on their first job.
“It’s going to teach you core values that you will need in the real world,” Frazier said. “A lot of people that go through college and don’t work expect to just have a job handed to them and just know how to do it. But there are a lot of other factors than just the information you can get from books and education. There’s a lot of personal skills you need to have. That’s a big thing.”
Mostly, Frazier said, he would encourage anyone else just starting their work life not to see it as a life sentence and more of a chance to learn and grow.
“I would tell them not to look at a fast food job or whatever job you can get at 16 as a burden,” Frazier said. “It’s an opportunity. That’s how I see it.”Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.