KINGSPORT — The Kingsport chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built more than 150 beds for underprivileged children in the Tri-Cities over the past two years, meeting a need that is sometimes overlooked.
Their motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
Production has been slowed for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it kicked back into gear on Saturday thanks to a dozen members of East Tennessee State University’s “Volunteer ETSU” student organization.
Students joined local SHP Chairman Adam Harber at the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department station on John B. Dennis Highway, where a makeshift assembly line was created to construct 20 new beds.
Last year, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was awarded an ETSU Elevates service grant to pay for materials, but Saturday’s event was the first opportunity since the pandemic hit for SHP and student volunteers to get together and make use of the funding.
“Surprising to see how much need there is”
SHP has an online application process (www.shpbeds.org), and the Kingsport chapter usually keeps a waiting list of 50 to 75 kids. They try to prioritize recipients based on need.
The 20 beds built on Saturday will be delivered to an applicant on that list within the next couple of weeks.
There are hundreds of SHP chapters across the country, and they estimate that as many as 2% of households nationwide would qualify for a bed.
“If you equate that to Sullivan County you’re looking at a couple of thousand kids,” Harber said. “I think we’re the only organization where that’s our prime focus. People don’t usually think about whether a child has a bed or not, and that’s how (the original chapter) got started in Idaho. A guy out there saw the need that no one else was covering, and it just grew from there. It’s surprising to see how much need there is.”
“We have an assembly line process”
SHP volunteers don’t have to be experienced woodworkers to help build beds.
They work with a standard twin bed pattern that, when completed, can be used either as a single or bunk bed.
There was a cutting station, a sanding station and a tapping station — where cut boards are fitted into a mold and “tapped” with a rubber mallet, which puts holes on the bottom of the board to mark where screws go.
From there, boards went to one of two drilling stations, and then on to headboard assembly. They were then dunked in a vat of stain made of vinegar with dissolved steel wool, which creates a barn wood finish.
The final step is to brand them with the SHP logo. New mattresses and bedding have been purchased for each bed using the ETSU Elevates funding.
“Our process is built for anyone,” Harber said. “We can take people with no woodworking experience or power tool experience and find them a useful job in our process. We build beds like Henry Ford built Model-Ts. We build them in stations and we have an assembly line process.”
Harber added, “When we deliver them to a home we bring the bed, mattress, bedding — everything.”
“It’s just really heartwarming”
Volunteer ETSU student leader Brody Earnest, who is studying pre-med, had hoped to be along when the beds are delivered to the children, but that won’t be possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But he said it’s a good feeling knowing the beds that he and his fellow students helped build on Saturday will be appreciated.
“A lot of them have been sleeping on the couch or anywhere they can sleep,” Earnest said. “Most of these children have never even had a bed or a mattress. To be able to give somebody a place to sleep and actually call that bed theirs, and actually have a whole bed frame — and to have their own mattress, their own sheets — it’s just really heartwarming.”