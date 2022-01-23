KINGSPORT — Upon walking into Erin Coffey’s new chocolate and bonbon store, you might wonder what’s made of chocolate and what’s not. The answer, however, is simple: Everything that appears as art is also edible.
“I want to make things that make people say, ‘That’s chocolate?’ ” Coffey said. “I want an art gallery but it’s chocolate. Everything you see is chocolate and you can eat it. That’s why I called it Eat My Art — because you can have your cake and eat it too.”
Coffey, 44, is from Long Beach, California, but has lived in the Kingsport area for 20 years. She opened Eat My Art Bonbons and Candies at 1880 N. Eastman Road, Suite 285, just before the end of 2021. But her experience expands beyond the Model City.
Coffey studied under Ewald Notter, who is considered one of the world’s top chocolatiers and experts in confectionery arts. The business owner also learned from her father, Jack Johnson, who was a pastry chef and culinary arts professor.
For many years, Coffey also made elaborate cakes for the likes of celebrities such as former professional football player Terry Bradshaw and country pop singer Jessie James Decker.
“I got tired of that,” Coffey said, “and I love chocolate. I like it better than cakes now. You travel with a cake and it doesn’t stand still. Chocolate does.”
Apart from learning to work with chocolate, cakes and more, Coffey also has a degree in graphic design — along with a passion for art.
“I’ve always been an artist,” Coffey said. “I like to create. I used to love doing cakes and I love anything to do with art, but when I would do it, I wanted to do the same thing I did with cake with chocolate.”
Sparkly high heel shoes line the shelves of her store along with elaborate fabergé eggs, cars, boxed pistols complete with tiny bullets and even a full-length baseball bat — all made of chocolate.
Coffey’s store also includes bonbons filled with an array of flavors behind the counter. But, like her other work, the chocolate bonbons are carefully designed and painted to look unlike ordinary pieces of chocolate. Tiny golden pyramids, gemstones and detailed squares of gold include flavors and fillings like key lime, coconut and salted caramel, among others.
Coffey obviously puts lots of work into the appearance of her bonbons and other creations.
But the taste is a detail not lost in the process.
The creations at Eat My Art are all made of couverture chocolate Coffey has shipped in from her home state of California. The chocolate, she said, is reminiscent of her childhood favorite chocolate joint.
“I grew up going to See’s Candies,” Coffey said. “It’s the best chocolate you’ll ever eat. I have it shipped here and that’s the same as what See’s uses. It’s more expensive, but it’s higher quality and it’s good. It’s the best chocolate. It’s not like your average compound chocolate that you find at Walmart or Walgreens. This is like real couverture chocolate.”
The one aspect missing from See’s Candies, Coffey said, was the artistic element.
“I wanted to bring something like that with a splash of art onto it,” Coffey said. “It looks good and tastes good.”
Eat My Art dons white walls with black accents to create what Coffey calls a “fresh, clean, modern look.” It also serves as a sort of blank canvas for the chocolatier and artist.
Coffey said she aims to get into chocolate sculptures and create a sort of art gallery with a chocolate flair.
“I want this, when you walk in, to almost feel like the old New York when you would walk into an art gallery,” Coffey explained. “I remember going in as a little girl to (Los Angeles) art galleries and in Long Beach. I always loved anything to do with art.”
Coffey’s creations, she said, are ideal for gifts or parties and her busiest time of year, Valentine’s Day, is just up ahead. Coffey said she mostly decided to open her store to share her craft with Northeast Tennessee while also creating the art she loves most.
“I guess because I get to paint and create things with my hands,” Coffey said when asked why she continues working on her chocolate creations. “I kind of wanted to share my talents with people. A lot of people haven’t seen anything like this. I could have not opened up, but I create something that you can eat that you don’t think you could eat. You can actually eat that. I just think it’s cool.”
For more information on Eat My Art, go to https://www.eatmyart.store/.