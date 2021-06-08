ROGERSVILLE — The downtown Rogersville Vintage Market has been described as a mini-Heritage Days but with a twist.
The event, which takes place all day Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., features vendors with unique handmade crafts and one-of-a kind items you won’t find anywhere else.
The Vintage Market also has vendors you won’t see at Heritage Days with booths featuring vintage handmade crafts, jewelry, yard ornaments, mixed media art and fruit butter.
They’ve got antiques, sauces, clothing, accessories, art, fishing lures, desserts, specialty drinks, succulents, herbs, garden art, tumblers, handmade soap, candles, fresh flowers, paintings, woodwork, seasonings and salsa.
Rogersville Heritage Association Director Melissa Nelson told the Times News on Monday the response from last year’s inaugural Vintage Market was so great they had to bring it back.
“The Vintage Market was originally intended to give folks something to do in the springtime and hopefully come out and enjoy our beautiful historic downtown,” Nelson said. “Of course, last year we had COVID, and we didn’t know how this would go over. But we took all the necessary precautions, and the response was tremendous from the public and the vendors, so we decided to do it again.”
As of Monday, there were 55 vendors, which is similar to the number they had last year.
Last year, 80% of the vendors either sold out or came close to selling out. Nelson said they were very excited about coming back to Rogersville for the second Vintage Market.
Nelson added, “We do have a lot of new vendors this year and a lot of variety, and I personally am very interested to see what kind of stuff they bring. Last year, by far, exceeded our expectations, and it looks like this year is going to be even better.”
Unlike Heritage Days, there won’t be food vendors because organizers want visitors to experience Rogersville’s downtown restaurants.
Downtown shops will be open Saturday, and there will be live music throughout the day at Town Square and the public is invited to bring a lawn chair, have a picnic and listen to music.
The Vintage Market is open Saturday until 4 p.m.