BLOUNTVILLE — Scores of South Fork Utility District customers gathered on Tuesday for an expected district board meeting at the Sullivan County Courthouse. They wanted answers and many had signed up for a promised public comment opportunity to pose their questions.
Their hopes of any confrontation with board members, however, were dashed when the district’s attorney stepped to the podium to announce the meeting was canceled because too few board members showed up.
Members of the audience began to shout questions and voice frustrations and anger as the attorney dodged questions and urged them to go home because there was no meeting.
More than one person asked why the board members weren’t present. An answer came after more than an hour. And the group stayed in the room only after multiple members of the audience said they’d just have their own meeting and share concerns and questions.
Keith Lunsford, a district customer and self- described advocate for the 3,400 households served by the district, became an impromptu moderator/speaker and provided some direction to what followed.
The district’s board has been under fire and facing multiple requests to resign since the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released results of an investigation into the district’s finances earlier this month.
At least one member has resigned.
Lunsford said the agenda for the meeting, had it happened, included two choices for the district’s board: vote to merge with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, or vote to initiate a feasibility study on such a merger.
Ross Colona, with the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board, spoke to the crowd and attempted to alleviate their stated concerns that the South Fork Utility District will be merged virtually overnight without their input.
Colona said the UMRB will meet Thursday in Nashville and even if staff’s recommendation to merge SFUD with BBCUD is adopted, it would not be final until much more work and another public hearing for SFUD customers.
Colona said he’d driven all the way from Nashville to attend the meeting and wants to do everything he can to answer questions and explain how the process works and why recommendations that have been made were developed.
The potential merger with BBCUD is a logical move because the SFUD already contracts with BBCUD for its water supply, so the infrastructure is already in place.
Eventually, Lunsford invited Sullivan County Commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King to speak. SFUD is in the county commission district the two represent.
Glover asked for a show of hands of how many in the room want SFUD to remain its own entity and not merge with any other utility district.
An overwhelming majority of those present raised their hands high in the air.
Glover and Lunsford encouraged the district’s customers to begin picking out their own suggestions for new members for the district’s board. Lunsford said the district board is supposed to solicit nominees from all district customers whenever openings occur, and those nominees are sent to the county mayor, before recommendations are approved (or not) by the county commission.
It was Glover who eventually revealed the alleged reason board members were a no-show Tuesday evening.
Glover said all the members had been told, falsely, that if they showed up they’d either have to resign immediately or face criminal charges.
A man on the front row asked Glover why he didn’t just say that in the first place.
Glover said investigations continue and not much can be shared without potentially making the situation worse.
The UMRB meeting in Nashville is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (EDT) and according to the comptroller’s website will be viewable online through Microsoft Teams, or audio only by telephone at +1 615-924-8724,,250178444# (Phone Conference ID: 250 178 444#).
The UMRB’s member packet and agenda can be found online.