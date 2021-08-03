ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County organization that assists cancer patients and their families with transportation and prescription expenses will hold a car show and barbecue fundraiser later this month.
The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group (HCCSG) fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Sayrah Barn, 144 Highway 11-W, Rogersville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited to participate in the show. There is no pre-registration, but an entry fee of $20 per show vehicle will be charged at the gate, with all funds to benefit cancer patients.
Another fundraising effort will be the sale of T-shirts designed by renowned Hawkins County artist Jimmy Caswell for $15 each. Caswell will also be in attendance during the event.
Barbecue will be sold by the Sayrah Barn, and HCCSG will be selling desserts as part of the fundraiser.
There will also be a variety of vendors at the event, as well as a DJ playing music, and door prizes.
The HCCSG has been assisting cancer patients for nearly 12 years, and co-founder Betty Goins said they help about 90 patients per year.
Goins said HCCSG was started by people “who have a heart for their neighbors who have had a hard time dealing with cancer.”
HCCSG is completely volunteer and 100 percent of the funds it raises go back to purchasing gasoline cards and other necessities for cancer patients.
“It’s either in gas cards to make sure they get back and forth to their appointments,” Goins said. “Also we have helped as far as with prescriptions and other daily needs. If they need to go out of town we have helped as far as motel bills.”
Goins noted that treatment isn’t always close by, and sometimes local patients have to go to Kingsport, Knoxville, Nashville, or Duke University in North Carolina.
“They have traveled everywhere, and we want to make sure they get to their treatment location,” Goins said. “Transportation is a big expense, and if we give the gas cards it’s usually from Food City or Walmart, or if they need Visa cards we can do that as well to make sure they get their prescriptions and that they have gas to go wherever the need to go, and then they can have food if they need that.”
The HCCSG meets the second Monday of each month (except for December) at 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 4163 Highway 11W, Rogersville.
For more information about the HCCSG you can email [email protected] or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CancersupportHC