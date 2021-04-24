CHURCH HILL – After six years of planning construction began this week on Phase 1 of a massive 65-acre Church Hill park that could eventually contain multiple gyms, ball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, and maybe even a campground.
But first there has to be a way to get into the park, and that's what contractors began working on Monday – a new 500 foot pubic access road, as well as a utilities bore under the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and public crossing over the railroad.
City Recorder Josh Russell told the Times News Friday that there's a 180 day completion deadline for the road, which should be around June. The cost of Phase 1 is $326,392.
Phase 2 entails completion of a gymnasium and parking lot.
Assuming the weather cooperates and the June completion deadline holds true, Russell said ideally they'd like to have Phase 2 bids well in hand, and almost ready to break ground shortly after the completion of Phase 1.
A few pieces will have to fall into place for that to happen, however.
For example, the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be installing the crossing gates and signals after the new access road is built.
Church Hill is also waiting for the architects to complete drawings for the gymnasium.
Once those plans have been turned in to the city they must be submitted to the state for approval to satisfy requirements of grant funding acquired to help pay for the project.
And if those pieces all fall into place, there's still a question of being able to locate building materials.
“COVID has put a lot of prices for materials way up, so costs are way up and it's also hard to get the supplies,” Russell said. “For a prefabricated building there could be up to a six month waiting period. There's a big question mark on Phase 2.”
Officially the grant requires the gym project to be completed by April of 2022, but the state is allowing extensions due to COVID. Russell said the goal is to have the new gym up and running by mid-2022.
The main use of the new gymnasium will be for sports leagues within the Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Joint Recreation Board. Currently those leagues use county school facilities for indoor sports.
The park is bordered in all sides by Holliston Mills Road, the Holston River and the railroad. Church Hill purchased the property in 2015, and was awarded a $500,000 state parks grant in 2016 for completion of the access road and first gym.
In 2016-17 Church Hill budgeted $1.6 million for the access road, railroad crossing, and first gym, and those funds have been carried over year after year in anticipation of work eventually beginning on the project.
The original drawing of the park proposed a long-term plan to feature four gyms, a soccer field, two baseball fields, four softball fields, walking trails, and two fenced playgrounds. There was even a place for a small public campground adjacent to the river on the far eastern tip of the cone shaped property.
When Mayor Dennis Deal launched the park project in 2015 he noted that it might take 20 years or to bring it to fruition.
But, Russell said for now he's not thinking beyond getting Phase 1 completed and moving on to Phase 2.
“We're very excited about the progress that's been made and we're excited about what's to come,” Russell said.