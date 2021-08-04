CHURCH HILL — Volunteers of all ages are being sought to help get Volunteer High School’s campus spruced up for the first day of classes Monday.
Student Government Association President Kaylee Vaughan announced that the SGA will host its second annual Volunteers for Volunteer cleanup day on Saturday for about two hours beginning at 9 a.m.
The event is open to everyone, not just students.
Volunteer are asked to bring their own work gloves, extra trash bags, landscaping tools such as rakes, and bottled water.
“We’ll basically be cleaning up anything that needs to be done around our school,” Vaughan said. “Trash pickup and just making sure our school looks great for the start of the school year. If anyone would like to donate things like trash bags or cases of water, it would be appreciated.”
There is no pre-registration to participate. Volunteers are asked to gather at the front entrance to the football stadium shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday where they will be assigned an area on campus to work.
“I’ve been on campus a few times already, and it looks OK right now, but we just want to make it look even better,” Vaughan said.