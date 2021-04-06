CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School criminal justice teacher Kevin Hilton didn’t enter many students in this year’s SkillsUSA state competition, but he learned Monday what they lacked in quantity they made up for in quality.
With only four entries in this year’s all-virtual state competition, Volunteer brought home three state champions and a state runner-up.
One of those state champions, junior Eliza Smith, was chosen to be the Tennessee SkillsUSA state vice president for the 2021/2022 school year.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world, challenging students to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 100 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Usually, Volunteer sends at least 20 students to the state competition. Due to the pandemic, Hilton made the difficult decision of cutting all team entries for 2020-21 and sending only individual entries. SkillsUSA was canceled in 2019-20.
The four individual entries were submitted to state judges in videos. Among those entries were:
Aedyn Mullins in the Action Skills category. Mullins placed first in the state with his demonstration on the procedure for lifting and recording fingerprint evidence.
Mullins won at state and placed second in the nation in 2019 in footprint cast demonstration.
“This year, I’m presenting how to lift a fingerprint from a crime scene,” Mullins said. “There’s some similarities (with footprint casting). Both deal with criminal justice. It’s the same action skills … and you have to present the process throughout.”
Atlee Dean in the Job Skills A category. Dean placed first in the state for her demonstration of a police field sobriety test.
“I chose to do the standardized field sobriety test because my dad (is a police officer) and he could help me a lot with this,” Dean said. “I want to thank Mr. Hilton for this opportunity. SkillsUSA has really helped me with speaking and overall has helped me with my leadership skills.”
Eliza Smith in the Extemporaneous Speaking category. Smith placed first in the state giving a speech on a subject with only five minutes of preparation.
Smith won the regionals in Extemporaneous Speaking last year before state was canceled.
“I’m given a topic about five minutes before I’m expected to give a speech on that topic,” Smith said. “Topics usually range from leadership to teamwork, and they really look for you to tie that backing SkillsUSA in one form or another.”
Hannah Johnson placed second in the state in the Related Technical Math category, which tests the knowledge of different math concepts in fields such as electrical or construction.
“It’s hard to believe this is my final year of SkillsUSA,” Johnson said Monday. “It seems like only yesterday I decided to compete as a freshman. In a new school with many new people, I was somewhat shy and struggled with public speaking. Because of SkillsUSA, I no longer struggle with this, and I have made friends with many people who I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”
All state champions advance to the national event this summer, which will also be virtual.
On Monday morning, the four state competitors were invited to bring their parents to school to participate in a presentation. Smith, Dean, and Mullins showed their winning videos, and Johnson gave a speech.
Following their presentations, lunch was provided by the Volunteer culinary arts department. The four entrants and their parents then watched the awards ceremony live on YouTube. A link to the video can be seen in the online version of this article.
Also present for the ceremony Monday were seniors Ellie McLain, who is the SkillsUSA state president, and Jacob Smallwood, who is the state treasurer.