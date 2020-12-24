CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School NJROTC cadets recently participated in the Wreaths Across America event at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
VHS senior naval science instructor Maj. Steven Bickford noted that cadets placed wreaths and honored deceased veterans in the frosty morning.
“Cadets learned about self-sacrifice and service to others by spending their Saturday morning doing for others,” Bickford said. “It is important for the cadets to learn about how they fit in their community: school, city, county, region and state. They learn about being a citizen through these practical lessons.”
Cherokee High School senior naval sciences instructor Chief Gary Stidham said he took 30 of his cadets to Mountain Home on Saturday as well, and they placed wreaths at approximately 200 graves.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in cadets the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.
Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing cadets opportunities that await upon completion of high school.
Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities and developing leadership attributes.
Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they choose to enlist.