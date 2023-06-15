Cutting discs

Clinton Holley, who owns Well Made Music in Bristol, Virginia, cuts a lacquer disc, from which vinyl albums can be made. Holley’s Well Made Music cut the discs Marty Stuart’s new LP, ‘Altitude.’

 Tom Netherland

BRISTOL, Va. — A corpse risen from the grave the past decade’s resurrection of vinyl records continues to astound as new life pumps into an entity long thought dead and buried.

“We get 12-year-old girls in here buying records,” said Jimmy King, an employee of Cheap Thrills Records on State Street in Bristol, Virginia.

