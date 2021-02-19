KINGSPORT — In 2019, a state statute was passed designating the last week of February each year as Tennessee Songwriters Week to celebrate the foundation of the craft, recognize legendary songwriters, and pave the way for future artists.
The week typically features qualifying rounds, showcases, and in-person events, all of which were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That doesn’t mean the music has to stop, though, which is why the celebration will continue — in a safe and virtual way.
Kingsport is getting in on the act this year, hosting its own event as part of the statewide celebration of the craft that put Tennessee on the map.
Visit Kingsport’s Virtual Songwriters Week begins Sunday and will continue through Saturday (Feb. 21-27).
Each night that week on Facebook Live (@VisitKingsport), singer/songwriters who have ties to Kingsport will be showcased. Local artists, many of whom still live in the Model City, will be able to share their original music and the story behind the songs’ origin while also giving viewers a chance to get to know them better and learn about the role that Kingsport has played in their lives.
Kingsport Songwriters Week kicks off with the six winners from the 2020 statewide competition performing virtually from the Bluebird Café, featuring Kingsport’s very own Beth Snapp. Visit Kingsport will be sharing the Facebook livestream from the Bluebird at 7 p.m.
The rest of the lineup for the 8 p.m. Facebook Live performances includes:
Monday, Feb. 22: Benny Wilson, Jeff Lane, Justin Mychals, Quentin Horton
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Beth Snapp and Friends
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Donnie & The Dry Heavers
Thursday, Feb. 25: Brinley Addington
Friday, Feb. 26: Bobby Starnes/Tim Stafford
Saturday, Feb. 27: Austin Moody