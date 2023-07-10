ABINGDON, Va. — If the Virginia Highlands Festival was a “watering place,” as described by founder Robert Porterfield in 1949, you could say it’s now a full-on water park, with more slides leading to the arts and the cultural pool of Southwest Virginia than one could imagine.
“It started on the lawn of the Martha Washington Inn, and it grew into this huge thing,” said Deirdre Cole, executive producer of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “In the past, we were an annual summer event. We have grown beyond that scope.”
This year, the 74-year-old festival returns July 21-30 in Abingdon with over 200 events — and more festivities celebrating Southwest Virginia than could fit the Clinch River.
“If you go to a Virginia Highlands Festival event, you know you’re not only going to something that is very high quality,” Cole said, “but something that reflects the resources that we have right here at home.”
Events range from vintage arts and crafts to outdoor festivities and tours through local iconic sites like the Martha Washington Inn and Nicewonder Vineyards.
“There are so many really cool things to do,” Cole said. “And we’ve got some really fantastic music.”
The lineup for the festival includes the ’80s and ’90s cover band The Breakfast Club, which is set for July 21, and the Celtic rock band Tuatha Dea on July 28.
“The Breakfast Club has quite a following,” Cole said. “And the Celtic Appalachian band, Tuatha Dea, they are just phenomenal. I see their music videos, and I just can’t believe they’re coming to the festival.”
Singer-songwriters Kaitlyn Baker (from Pound, Virginia) and Joe Lasher will also perform at the festival with a Country Slam Concert on July 29. The Virginia-based band Annabelle’s Curse will also return to its roots July 22 at the festival, and Johnson City’s Lauren Cole Band is set for July 29.
“We have to straddle a fence where we are bringing things to our area to draw people here,” Cole said. “We try to bring new things but keep the focus on our locals.”
One culinary guest in particular is expected to dazzle, according to Cole.
“The big jewel in our crown is having Andrew Zimmern,” Cole said. “He is quite amazing. He really fits with our mission well, which is reflecting the resources of where you are. That’s what he does in all of his travels.”
Renowned traveling chef and Emmy Award winner Andrew Zimmern will kick off the festival July 19 at the Barter for a Table Talk event.
For the ticketed Table Talk event, Zimmern will join Travis Milton (award-winning chef at Hickory at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards), Charlie Berg (sommelier and owner of Summers Roof and Cellar), Lori Briscoe (local herbalist from Appalachian Teas and Botanicals) and moderator Elizabeth Sims (author of the Tupelo Honey Cafe cookbooks). Zimmern and Milton will also offer an already sold-out Appalachian supper featuring a regionally inspired, four-course meal curated by the panel at the Hickory restaurant overlooking the Nicewonder Vineyards.
The Writers and Readers Day Convention on July 28-29 will feature everything from sessions with playwright and former Barter Theatre Producing Director Rick Rose, former Kentucky Poet Laureate George Ella Lyon, musician and educator Mary Munsy and various other professionals with a range of backgrounds.
The festival also features old favorites in the vintage market and the juried arts and crafts show.
Crafters will offer festivalgoers a chance to buy handmade and expertly crafted jewelry, baskets, paintings, photography, soap and more.
“There’s one vendor I buy something from every year,” Cole said. “She makes these beautiful stoneware plates and trays. They’re just lovely. And the baskets, the handles are made from twigs. There are just some really cool, unique exhibitors.”
Vendors at the festival are also carefully vetted ahead of the festival. Cole said each maker is considered based on craftsmanship each year ahead of the annual festival.
“It ensures authenticity,” she said. “It ensures it’s not upsold (goods). The artisan is vetted. It ensures it’s a craft, and it’s made by their own hands. I think people sometimes think that makes it unaffordable. But I think there is something everyone can afford. From artisan and organic soap to high-end pottery. It runs the gamut.”
The antiques and vintage show is housed in the Grand Hall at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center ($5 for daily admission). The market offers treasures such as vintage furniture, rugs, paintings, clothing and more — all in air conditioning.
The festival, in conjunction with the William King Museum of Art, will also host an Antiques Discovery Day, where a panel of regional antiques experts will be ready to identify your family heirlooms and beloved treasures and offer an informal appraisal. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the center. Cost for the identification and appraisal of one item is $10 or three items for $25.Tickets will be available at the door, or you can reserve a time slot and buy tickets at vahighlandsfestival.org.
Other events include a quilt show, tours of the Barter, comedy, rides through the Creeper Trail, a car show, a session on how to clean tombstones, hard cider tastings, storytelling and, yes, even a snorkeling event, which is designed for kids.
“Who knew you could snorkel in Southwest Virginia?” Cole said, laughing. “It’s a cultural experience. You’re right there at the Creeper Trail Head, the Barter Theatre, the culinary scene. You could come and spend a few days in Abingdon, and you wouldn’t have to get back in your car.”
No car needed, indeed. The vast range of activities and events are geographically linked by shuttles, offering visitors a way to venture from one end of the festival to the other.
“We have a transit system that runs from Exit 14 where the antique market is housed to the Barter fountain, so you don’t have to actually drive anywhere. You could catch a transit to one of the hikes, too.”
The vast festival takes all kinds to offer something for every interest, Cole said.
The festival is run by its board of volunteers who chair various committees to bring various areas of the festival together — from literature and art to musical entertainment and history.
“This is all done by and through volunteers,” Cole said. “They all have their area of expertise. That’s what makes the festival so rich.”
Offerings stretch across more than just 10 days each year, though.
Other events from the Virginia Highlands Festival include Restaurant Week in March, which showcases the vast eateries and chefs in Abingdon, (which has been named USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene for the past four years.) Plein Air Abingdon is a three-day painting event in October, allowing the public to witness art in action throughout town. In 2020, Abingdon welcomed the festival’s Holiday Market at the Barter in November and December with craft vendors helping ring in the Christmas season. This year, the board plans to also include a holiday market event on the lawn of the Martha Washington Inn.
“We have become a bit of a collaborator with the community to fill in the gaps,” Cole said. “When community programs had fallen to the wayside, we tried to pick up the baton and breathe life into it and fold that under our umbrella.”
No matter what time of year it is, Cole said, the festival’s goal remains the same: Keep it local. And keep the connections — to traditions, culture and one another — going.
“That fun connection, that community connection,” Cole said, “that’s what I really want people to experience when they’re here.”
For a complete schedule, tickets or more information, go to www.vahighlandsfestival.com.