ABINGDON, Va. — If the Virginia Highlands Festival was a “watering place,” as described by founder Robert Porterfield in 1949, you could say it’s now a full-on water park, with more slides leading to the arts and the cultural pool of Southwest Virginia than one could imagine.

“It started on the lawn of the Martha Washington Inn, and it grew into this huge thing,” said Deirdre Cole, executive producer of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “In the past, we were an annual summer event. We have grown beyond that scope.”

The antiques market at the Virginia Highlands Festival

A browser checks out the wares at the Virginia Highlands Festival’s Antiques Market.
Arts & Crafts Festival Virginia Highlands Festival

A shopper browses at the Arts & Crafts Festival at the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon in 2022.
Little girl at concert at Virginia Highlands Festival

A young fan dances at a concert at a previous Virginia Highlands Festival.
Plein Airt Painter Kyle Buckland Abingdon photo

The Plein Air Abingdon event offers a look at local art with tribute to the landscape of Abingdon and Southwest Virginia.

