By CALVIN SNEED
KINGSPORT — “Veterans are true legends in our hearts.”
That thought from the organizers of the Veterans Day Drive-thru Breakfast helped them put together a “legendary” way to honor veterans.
Because of the pandemic, a Veterans Day Drive-thru Breakfast was held in the parking lot of the Mount Zion Holiness Church at the corner of Dunbar and Louis streets on Wednesday morning.
“The current health situation kept us from bringing everybody together in one room for the breakfast, but the drive-thru still brought the people out to celebrate our veterans, the keepers of America’s freedom,” said Johnnie Mae Swagerty, New Vision Youth director and event co-organizer.
The event was sponsored by the New Vision Youth, the Children of the Community organization, the 2-Do-Better community group, agents Jobe, Pierson & Springs/United Healthcare, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation.
The breakfast trays handed out consisted of biscuits and sausage gravy, along with scrambled eggs and a drink. As they drove through and fellowshipped, each veteran also received an American flag window decal and a knick-knack bag from the Jobe, Pierson & Springs agency. More than 30 food trays were given out to people who stopped by, and some of them were delivered to veterans and their families who were unable to stop by in person.
The remaining trays were delivered to the homeless ... another freedom that 2-Do-Better director Donna Morrisette said veterans fought for … the ability and the compassion to look after those less fortunate.
“We have to do better to be the difference we want to see in the community,” she said.
The breakfast was free and was similar to another drive-thru event celebrating National Grandparents Day a few weeks ago. “COVID-19 might change the way we celebrate community events, but we will find a safe way around the pandemic that keeps the masking and social distancing mandate. The drive-thru is a safe alternative,” said Ryan Smith with Children of the Community.
“Besides that, nothing could stop us from honoring our veterans.”