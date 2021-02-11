ROGERSVILLE — After 44 years in office, Mayor Jim Sells says he still has some unfinished business at city hall, namely building a new city hall.
Sells told the Times News on Wednesday he will seek a 12th term of office in the June 5 city election.
The Hawkins County Election Commission is already accepting candidate petitions for the Rogersville mayor and all six alderman seats which are up for reelection.
The qualifying deadline is March 18.
Sells, who has served as Rogersville's mayor since 1977, said Wednesday he would like to serve one more term so he can see the new city hall and gymnasium project through to its conclusion at 921 E. Main St.
He is the fifth-longest consecutively serving active mayor in the United States behind Robert Blais of Lake George, New York (April 5, 1971); Margaret Doud of Mackinac Island, Michigan (April 1, 1975); Robert Heidenescher of Dupont, Ohio (1976); and Harold Rainwater of Wilmore, Kentucky. (1976).
Sells is also 25th all time for total years served as mayor. The record is held by Hilmar Moore of Richmond, Texas, at 63 years and 73 days (Sept. 22, 1949 to Dec. 4, 2012).
KTN: Why run for another term after 44 years in office?
Sells: “Right now it's the speculation that we're going to build another city hall, some gymnasium and stuff, and I'd like to see that completion. We've got the (Rogersville City) school; we've got the town's sidewalks. If I could get that (city hall project), I think that would probably be about enough for one lifetime.”
KTN: That project will probably take another four years or at least a big chunk of it.
Sells: “I'd say about that long.”
KTN: Do you think if you get one more good term in, you'd run again?
Sells: “No, I think that would be it. I think that would be plenty.”
KTN: You're not shooting for the half-century mark?
Sells: “I'm not shooting for anything. As long as I feel good, and as long as the citizens still want me, I want to go.”
KTN: What is the status of the city hall project?
Sells: “We've only had one (architect meeting), and they talked about putting two gymnasiums, city hall, and they're debating on an indoor swimming pool.”
Five alderman petitions picked up so far
Rogersville's city election is on Saturday, June 5, and is the only standalone municipal election in Hawkins County. Successful candidates will serve a four-year term from July 1, 2021, through June 20, 2025.
As of Wednesday, Sells was the only mayoral candidate to pick up a petition.
Five potential alderman candidates had also picked up petitions, including incumbents Mark DeWitte, Sonda Price, and Brian Hartness; and challengers Brock Gladson and Avery Fields.
As of Wednesday, only Price had returned her completed petition.
Key dates for the Rogersville election
Aside from the March 18 qualifying deadline, other key dates in the Rogersville city election include:
March 25: Withdrawal deadline. The last day for a qualified candidate to withdraw their name form the ballot.
April 16: Write-in deadline. The last day a candidate may complete a Certificate of Write In for write-in votes to be counted.
May 6: Registration deadline. All voter registrations postmarked by this date will be processed for the June 5 election.
May 17-28: Early voting. Early voting takes place at the Election Office on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.