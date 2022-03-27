KINGSPORT — Warriors’ Path State Park looks a bit different these days.
The 57-year-old park is undergoing a facelift of sorts with a new marina, covered dock and an upgraded campground site. But it will be a bit longer until some of those projects are complete.
Park Manager Sarah Leedy said what used to be known as the overflow campground property, which will soon be dubbed the Moody Bluff Campground, is about 98% complete. However, parts needed for the site are caught in supply chain limbo.
“We’ve got a little bit of a delay on that project,” Leedy told the Times News. “Global supply chain issues are real. We are waiting on a couple of key parts that will provide electricity to that campground. As soon as we get that done, we’ll have that open.”
The campground site used to include 40 “unimproved” sites, according to Leedy, but is transforming into 40 campsites with electric service and sewer connections with bigger spaces for more contemporary recreational vehicles that have only gotten larger over time.
“We’re getting a lot of inquiries from visitors who want to stay here,” Leedy said. “It’s going to be amazing. Unfortunately, I expected it to be open by now. But it’s going to be probably in the summer at the earliest.”
The marina building and dock project, however, is underway and expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.
“The marina is right on schedule,” Leedy said. “We are about 85% complete on it. The interior finishes are being put in, the sheetrock is up, tiles are going in, painting is starting to happen. They’ve got some finishing touches on the exterior to do before they start on the grounds around it.”
The new marina will have a snack bar with a larger dining area, public restrooms, a fire pit and a desk for rental space and boat ticket sales all under one roof. A new dock with 40 covered slips will also be built, providing protection from the elements while allowing folks easy access in and out of the paddle boats. It will also include eight uncovered slips for temporary rentals with ample space for boats. The slips will be 12 feet wide and 28 feet deep.
“We may open the dock without electricity at first, but we are expecting to open it in late summer with a grand opening ribbon cutting in September.”
The total cost for the projects is approximately $6 million, which is funded through capital appropriation from the state.
“This kind of a project is a once-in-a-career kind of project for a park manager,” Leedy said. “Six years later we are getting ready to finish this up. The last big state-appropriated capital project on this park was the marina built in the ‘70s when they built the marina and the golf course. It’s been a long time coming. This park deserves a little refreshment.”
For now, while the marina is under construction, park visitors can still rent stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and paddle boats at the recreation hall on Duck Island. Guests might also notice a shortage of parking due to the project and are asked to park at Duck Island if possible.
In addition to the construction projects, Leedy said Kingsport and Sullivan County are currently running a new water main for the new marina building, and the two entities are sharing the costs. She also said the park will be completely paved in the late summer to early fall thanks to the state and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
With all the projects and upgrades, Leedy said, she couldn’t be happier to see one of Kingsport’s most-used parks get a facelift.
“I’m so happy to be a part of (the upgrades) because this is a great park with a lot of dedicated users that come here multiple times a week,” Leedy said. “This is the neighborhood park for Kingsport and the Tri-Cities. It’s really exciting to see the state appropriation come in and improve the park like this.”
Up ahead, the Friends of Warriors group, which helped raise funds for the boundless playground, will also hold its Day of Service on April 23. Warriors’ Path will hold its Summer In The Park series, which will begin Memorial Day weekend and run through mid-August. Each week, guests can enjoy guided nature hikes, campfire talks, nature crafts and more, all at no charge. Visitors can look for updates and more information on the series at the parks website and social media accounts.
Warriors’ Path is a 950-acre park set on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River. The park is home to boating and fishing options, hiking trails, an 11-mile mountain bike trail system (which is a designated National Recreational Trail), award-winning nature education programs and a golf course.
Warriors’ Path is also the only Tennessee State Park with a boundless playground, which was designed for children of all physical and mental abilities.
For more information, go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.