HILTONS — The Twin Creeks Stringband plans to carry on its old-time music tradition at the Carter Family Fold.
The band will perform at the Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
The Twin Creeks Stringband plays old-time bluegrass music fit for dancers, the release from the Carter Fold said. According to the release, the group is known for its “knock-down, hard-driving beat, and there will be lots of fiddle tunes and some rare old-time tunes that aren’t often heard commercially today.”
The group is derived from the old-time bluegrass band the Dry Hill Draggers. The band got its start in the ’70s in the Dryhill and Ferrum areas of Franklin County, Virginia, the release said. The band was originally named the Dry Hill Draggers after the band fell behind and musician Edgar Crowe said he was going to call the group the Dry Hill Draggers due to their sluggish timing.
After the band’s official start in 1981, the band produced more than seven albums, performed at the World’s Fair in Knoxville in 1982 and has performed at festivals and venues around the country.
The Dry Hill Draggers band was established by Jimmy Boyd and brother, Billy Boyd, along with other band members Carl Scott, Murphy Shively and Bob Trammel. Today, the Twin Creeks Stringband includes Jared Boyd — grandson of Jimmy Boyd, who is a third generation clawhammer banjo player. Jared Boyd’s father, Stacy Boyd, plays the upright bass, Jason Hambrick plays guitar and handles vocals for the group and Chris Prillman plays the fiddle.
About Carter Fold
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. The venue is located at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons.