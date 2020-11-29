MOORESBURG — In October, the Mooresburg Community Association delivered 2,035 meals to seniors, provided food pantry boxes to 245 people totaling more than 2,625 pounds of food, and provided 1,200 pounds of pet food to those in need.
On Nov. 4, that job got much harder when the organization's only vehicle was totaled in an crash.
On Tuesday, however, MCA is having a “dollar for dollar” fundraiser to raise money for a new vehicle.
GIVE65 will match everything it raises dollar for dollar from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCA is closed to the general public and isn't hosting classes or in-house lunches at its facility, although MCA Director Bonnie Zappulla said the Meals in the Hills home-delivered meals to our senior and disabled neighbors will continue.
“We are using our own cars … delivering some routes for our Meals in the Hills program,” Zappulla told the Times News. “We did fill this vehicle with food from the food bank but will use a smaller vehicle and make several trips. After the insurance money, we will need $10,000 for a good, dependable, all-wheel-drive used vehicle or $20,000 for a new one.”
Dollar for Dollar donations can be made online only at www.give65.org/MooresburgCommunityAssociation after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone who wants to contribute by check can send it to: MCA, 318 McNeil Circle, Mooresburg, TN 37811.
Zappulla said the mailed contributions won't count toward the dollar for dollar match, but they will replace the totaled vehicle.
The MCA is made up of a partnership of dedicated staff, churches, and private community representatives to form a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing services for residents who wish to maintain their independent lifestyle in the Mooresburg area of far western Hawkins County.
“Our services provide that little helping hand that can make a difference between living at home and making an unwanted move to a long-term care facility,” Zappulla said. “We provide services for our neighbors so that they may continue to live independently in their home. Services include Meals in the Hills home-delivered meals program, in-house dining, recreational activities, and transportation to medical appointments.”