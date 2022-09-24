BLUFF CITY — The first Overmountain Heritage Day school program in three years gave about 200 Sullivan East Middle School eighth-graders a first-hand look at this region’s part in the Battle of Kings Mountain history.
It came through re-enactors and vintage items they showcased.
The normally annual event was held this week for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the firearms, weapons, clothes, tools and other artifacts from the Revolutionary War era of what is modern-day Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were on display and demonstrated at the school Thursday. Local members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) and some other folks presented the breakout sessions.
Students and faculty at 4500 Weaver Pike got to see weapons like those used in the Battle of Kings Mountain to defeat the British. They were fired in a mock gun volley, followed by a “hip, hip huzzah” chant by the four re-enactors, including David Doan, president and grand marshal of OVTA.
The American victory at Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780, has long been cited by historians and politicians as the turning of the tide in the war, leading to the American patriots prevailing over the British. (Patriots is the Sullivan East High and Middle schools’ official mascot.)
The Thursday event also announced first- and second- place winners of history contests in which the students participated and served as the public unveiling of the new Fort Womack interpretive sign at the ball field flagpole on the East Middle campus, which is near what is thought to be the literal Overmountain Trail that started in Abingdon and went through Sullivan County on its way to the Carolinas and Kings Mountain.
The sign and whole project are regional efforts, including the OVTA, Sullivan County, the National Park Service through Kings Mountain Military Park, Bluff City and the Bristol, Tennessee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The student winners for models were Kristen Matney, first place, and Natasha Lyon, second place. For poster, the winners were Keira Poston, first, and Isaiah Valencia, second. And for essay, Gray Helton was first and Emily Jacobs second.
WHAT ARE FUTURE PLANS?
Ambre Torbett, Sullivan County planning director and long-time proponent for development and expansion of the Overmountain Trail in Sullivan County, said the sign dedication was in memory of June McClellan Childress and in honor of her family. The farm her family owned for more than 100 years was where Fort Womack was located.
Tortbett’s goal is to increase the three-quarters-of-a-mile federally recognized trail in Sullivan County to at least four miles out of a potential of 22 miles. Patriot Park, past the school’s ball fields, is to be developed into a natural amphitheater, with plans in five to 10 years to put an intermodal trail underneath Weaver Pike in a tunnel between Sullivan East Middle and Sullivan East High School.
It would provide students easy access between the two schools, as well as a walking trail for the public.
Torbett said the park may be done sooner. Most of the trail land, outside the school system- owned property of Patriot Park and East High, is privately owned and is to be used with permission of property owners.
The OVTA on Thursday also presented Torbett and East Middle Principal Greg Stallcup limited edition commemorative coins with the image of William Campbell, commander of the patriot militia troops at Kings Mountain. Stallcup said he is glad the event returned to the school.
The former Bluff City Middle was literally on the trail path and is designated as such. It used to be the site of the annual event.
KINGS MOUNTAIN STORY
Doan, sometimes presenting in the first-person, told students how people in this area became upset with British Maj. Patrick Ferguson, who threatened to invade and decimate or “lay waste” to this area four years after the United States issued the Declaration of Independence.
“What we did on that mountain that day, we planted the seeds of freedom,” Doan said in character as a militia member.
Farmers and hunters crossed from the Carolinas to this area despite it being off limits by order of the British.
On Sept. 25, 1780, militia members began a trip to muster at Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals, in modern-day Carter County. About 200 men from Abingdon were joined by various groups along the way to total about 1,000 before heading to Roan Mountain via Rocky Mount in Piney Flats. More met in North Carolina to swell the ranks to about 1,400.
Eventually, Doan said, about 900 men in good physical shape and with strong and rested horses went on to fight Ferguson at Kings Mountain at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 7, their approach hidden by rain that masked their travels by keeping down dust and quieting leaves and twigs that otherwise would have given them away.
On the third charge, Americans took the mountain. A patriot with a rifle nicknamed “Sweet Lips,” for his wife, fired at Ferguson. The dead British major was found with eight gunshot wounds after his horse galloped away.
Just more than a year later, British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered to U.S. Gen. George Washington, who later became the nation’s first president. Doan said Kings Mountain was a major factor in that surrender.
BREAKOUT SESSIONS HELD
Doan and other OVTA members held eight breakout sessions about early Colonial life and life during the Revolutionary War era.
Doan had a presentation on firelocks and safety, explaining how accurate muzzle-loading rifles with grooves were. He also talked about the brute force of smooth-bore firearms that were the forerunners of shotguns. The rifles in the right sharpshooters’ hands could hit a small target at 200 to 300 yards with smaller ammunition, while the smooth-bore weapons, which shot a three-quarter inch ball, helped wipe out enemy troops en masse. One such weapon Doan presented was nicknamed “Brown Bessie.”
Eighth-graders, who Stallcup said number 199 at the school, went from station to station on topics such as fur and related hunting skills, cabin-building tools, leave no trace and respect the trail, clothing worn by men in the Colonial era, 18th century items, the meaning behind the arrowhead logo and militia items.
Aside from Doan, other OVTA members presenting were his wife, Jane Doan, Tom Vaughan, Dan King, Gordon Sisk and Dalton Wade.
Among area officials attending were state Reps. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, as well as Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and county school board member Mary Rouse.