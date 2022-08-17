airport air service development task force meeting August 2022
MARINA WATERS mwaters@timesnews.net

BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service.

Gene Cossey speaks at airport air service development task force meeting

“Airlines are not charities,” Cossey said during the Air Service Development Task Force meeting on Wednesday morning. “They are not coming here to see what they can do for the community. They’re coming here to make money and if they can’t make money, they don't want to be here. We have got to find ways to say, ‘You can make more money here than you can make at another airport.'”

