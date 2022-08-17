BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service.
“Airlines are not charities,” Cossey said during the Air Service Development Task Force meeting on Wednesday morning. “They are not coming here to see what they can do for the community. They’re coming here to make money and if they can’t make money, they don't want to be here. We have got to find ways to say, ‘You can make more money here than you can make at another airport.'”
The Tri-Cities Airport competes for airline service with 267 airports, Cossey said at the meeting. Out of the airports throughout the U.S., the Tri-Cities airport makes up only .024% of all air traffic, he said. Meanwhile, the largest hub airports (a total of three, Cossey said) make up about 69% of air traffic in the U.S.
“As we ask airlines for more service, telling them how well they can do here and how good our community will perform,” Cossey said, “we tend to get a response from them like, ‘That’s great. We’re focused on Atlanta this year.’ You see why that happens.”
Competing airports in places such as Asheville, North Carolina and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are comparable to the Tri-Cities in various categories, such as population, Cossey said, yet their ticket prices are lower and they see more passengers.
However, they offer one key component he hopes to see in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“Regionalism is the approach,” Cossey said. “I know that’s a big word people have been talking about in our area for a long time. … The airport has been one of the icons of regionalism in the area for a very long time. It’s an example of how the area can work together. But it’s also what we need to build better air service in our community. We need a regional approach.”
Cossey cited a study showing that 74,000 new residents live within two hours of the Tri-Cities Airport so far in 2022 — which could also offer air service growth in Blountville.
“That’s a lot of people moving to the area,” Cossey said. “That’s both a reason to continue air service development and it's an opportunity for us that builds demand.”
Mostly, the study showed, new residents are coming from the Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida areas as well as, Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Greensboro, Nashville, Los Angeles and Memphis.
However, the next step in developing air service, Cossey said, rests with stakeholders and businesses throughout the region.
“This is one of the things we’re asking this group to do,” Cossey said, “put together local community group that can put together an air service incentive package.”
Places like Baton Rouge, Louisiana offer a $1 million fund to attract air service to their area, while places like Columbia, Missouri have a $600,000 fund, Cossey said. And JobsOhio created a $4 million fund to bring new flights to Ohio airports in recent years.
Airports, however, are limited in how they promote added air services and to what extent.
The Federal Aviation Administration has various rules and regulations how airports spend revenue dollars. Airports can only offer marketing for a new air service for a limited period of time, for example. That’s why, Cossey said, it’s really the community that has to promote air service.
Up ahead, the task force aims to reach Small Community Air Service Development Program funding goals designed to help small communities address air service issues. Cossey also said the task force also wants to see developed incentive packages, promote loyalty and use of the Tri-Cities Airport throughout the region and receive feedback to the airport to promote growth.
That all starts with stakeholders and a task force that plans to work with a more narrowed focus, Cossey said — and one that starts now.
"We need more service in this region to build our economy, to build out opportunities, to make things better for our entire region,” Cossey said. “Right now is the perfect time to do it. Right now is the time to make things change, to make things happen.”
